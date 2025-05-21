Arsenal’s hopes of landing long-term target Nico Williams have received a timely lift ahead of what’s expected to be a busy summer at the Emirates.

The Athletic Club winger, who has a £49m release clause and has been on the Gunners’ radar for over a year, had previously looked destined for a move to Barcelona. But that deal never materialised, and now the Spanish champions appear to have walked away.

Mikel Arteta‘s side are big admirers of the 22-year-old, and new sporting director Andrea Berta is understood to have already held early talks with Williams’ camp.

His salary demands – reportedly around £300,000 a week – may have cooled interest from elsewhere, but Arsenal haven’t been put off.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta, speaking to TV3 this week, confirmed that the Catalan club had previously considered signing Williams, but would be looking elsewhere this summer.

“Nico Williams was one of the candidates last season, but we decided on Olmo,” Laporta said. “And other options are currently being considered.”

It’s the strongest indication yet that Barcelona have removed themselves from the race, despite their long-standing interest in reuniting Williams with international teammate Lamine Yamal.

Williams was widely expected to leave Bilbao last summer following a strong summer with Spain, where he scored the winner in the Euro 2024 final and struck up a thrilling on-pitch relationship with Yamal.

But instead of forcing a move, the winger opted to stay loyal to his boyhood club for another season, with Athletic pushing for Europa League glory. That bid fell short, with a heavy semi-final defeat to Manchester United, but Williams’ stock has only risen further.

The 22-year-old finished the campaign with 11 goals and seven assists, catching the eye with his pace, close control, and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations. His performances have kept Arsenal interested throughout – and now it appears they may be in pole position.

A recent report explained how the Gunners have been monitoring Williams for more than a year, only for the Spanish international to ‘pause talks’ while he ‘waits for Barcelona.’

However, Barcelona’s decision to pursue other options has only heightened Arsenal’s chances of making a deal happen. And with Champions League football secured again next season, the pitch to Williams is beginning to write itself.

Arsenal still have competition, but with one major rival now seemingly out of the picture, the chase for one of Europe’s most exciting wingers might just be swinging their way.