Arsenal ‘close to agreeing’ deal in huge boost to Arteta as £140m talent will sign ‘in the next weeks’

According to reports, Premier League giants Arsenal are ‘close to agreeing’ a new contract with club captain Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard has emerged as a vital player for Arsenal over the past couple of seasons. His initial loan move from Real Madrid was made permanent in 2021 for around £30m.

The midfielder grabbed 15 goals and seven assists in the Premier League last season as the Gunners challenged for the Premier League title.

The 24-year-old was made Arsenal campaign following the exits of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette and he’s now set to sign a new contract.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba have all recently penned contract extensions and Football Insider are reporting that ‘Arsenal are close to agreeing a new contract with Odegaard’. The report adds.

‘Talks are now at an advanced stage over a four-year deal worth in excess of £200,000-a-week, equivalent to a £40million+ package over the length of the contract. Odegaard is expected to put pen to paper in the next weeks. “He has just two years left on his current agreement with Arsenal, which is worth a reported £115,000-a-week. ‘The Norway international is set for a massive pay rise at the Emirates Stadium, with manager Mikel Arteta seeing the creative superstar as central to his plans. It is believed Odegaard is valued at more than £100million by Arsenal.’

Former Premier League forward Stan Collymore thinks Odegaard is a “phenomenal footballer” but he does not think he is “captain material”.

“Odegaard was named the team’s captain last year, and while I think he’s a phenomenal footballer; he’s incredibly technical and easily one of the best midfielders in the country, I am not 100 per cent sure he is captain material,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“He doesn’t strike me as the type of player who is going to drag the others over the finish line. We saw that last season, or didn’t see it, I should say.

“Let’s be honest – Arsenal bottled it last season. They bottled the league and are unlikely to have that kind of chance again for a very long time. Did Odegaard do all he could to guard the team against complacency? – Obviously not.

“Some may argue that the days of the Patrick Vieira’s and Roy Keane’s are long gone, but I disagree. Football teams still need that warrior-type leader in the trenches with them and I don’t think Odegaard is the type of player who offers that.

“I am not sure Arsenal have any players like that actually. Declan Rice may be the one in the future but it’s going to be very hard for Arteta to give the Englishman the armband without upsetting Odegaard, and potentially, the rest of the squad.”

