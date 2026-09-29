According to reports, Arsenal have reached a verdict on letting Viktor Gyokeres join AC Milan, while another star is set to sign a new contract.

Arsenal signed Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon for around £64m during the 2025 summer transfer window.

The Gunners recruited Gyokeres to fix their striker department, but he has failed to live up to expectations following his move to the Emirates.

Gyokeres scored some important goals for Arsenal in his debut season, as he netted 20 times in all competitions. However, he often struggled against top-level opposition and he has fallen in the pecking order at the start of this campaign.

Partly because Kai Havertz has shone at the start of this season, Gyokeres was only a bit-part player before the international break and he failed to take his opportunities when he got on the pitch.

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Gyokeres has also been sporadically linked with an exit from Arsenal over the past few months, and it is now being reported that they are open to letting him go.

With Julian Alvarez and Junior Kroupi linked with Arsenal as potential replacements, it has been reported that the Gunners are willing to make it easy for clubs to reach an agreement for Gyokeres by lowering their demands.

Arsenal’s verdict on Viktor Gyokeres to AC Milan revealed

A move to Serie A giants AC Milan is among Gyokeres’ options, but this looks unlikely after they splashed out on Goncalo Ramos in the summer.

Milan journalist Carlo Pellegatti has also stated that this move looks unlikely because Arsenal are reluctant to let him leave on loan and would prefer a permanent transfer.

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Pellegatti said on his YouTube channel: “I don’t believe in the Gyokeres option because they won’t give him to us on loan at all.

“It would mean investing another €70m or €75m on a striker. I would rule it out.”

Arsenal are also making an effort to retain their most important players, with our colleagues at TEAMtalk reporting last week that they are ‘advancing’ to secure deals for Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber after head coach Mikel Arteta extended his contract.

Now, journalist Nicolo Schira claims Odegaard and Arsenal are ‘getting closer’ to finalising a new contract.

Schira said on X: ‘Excl. – Martin #Ødegaard is getting closer to extend his contract with #Arsenal, which consider the captain a key-player and non-transferable.

‘In fact #AFC have turned down some approaches from Saudi and European top clubs in the last months.’

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