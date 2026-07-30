According to reports, Arsenal are ‘closing in’ on their next two signings, while they look increasingly likely to land Bruno Guimaraes.

So far this summer, Arsenal have made three signings, having landed Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis.

And the Premier League holders are expected to make a few more signings in the coming weeks as they target a midfielder and a left-winger to improve their squad.

The Gunners are known to be targeting Newcastle United standout Guimaraes, Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior and PSG’s Bradley Barcola, but they also have their eyes on targets in other positions.

Another priority for Arsenal is to land a new centre-back to provide extra cover in the absence of the injured William Saliba.

They have been linked with John Stones, Maxence Lacroix and Ezri Konsa, and journalist Bruno Andrade has now claimed that they are “close to signing” an unnamed centre-back to replace Saliba.

“I don’t have the name here, so I can’t call it an exclusive,” Andrade said on YouTube.

READ: Every Premier League club’s transfer priority: Wingers for Arsenal, Liverpool as Chelsea fix problem position

“But speaking to someone involved in Bruno Guimarães’ situation, Arsenal are close to signing a centre-back to solve, for now, the issue created by Saliba’s injury.

“They haven’t given me the name yet. I’m trying to find out so I can help our English colleagues too, but it’s a deal that will happen even faster than the Bruno Guimarães transfer. It’s really imminent.”

Arsenal ‘closing in’ on another signing as Bruno Guimaraes update surfaces

Arsenal are also building for the future by looking to acquire up-and-coming talents, and journalist Sam Dean has stated that they are set to sign Mylo Bernard from Crystal Palace.

Dean said on X: ‘More movement in the academy at Arsenal: #AFC are closing in on the signing of 16-year-old forward Mylo Bernard from Crystal Palace.’

READ MORE: Paul Merson claims Arsenal ‘have to’ sign Liverpool target after transfer mistake – ‘it’s a major worry’



Regarding Guimaraes, our colleagues at TEAMtalk and journalist Graeme Bailey have reported that Guimaraes is expected to leave Newcastle to potentially join Arsenal following the exit of head coach Eddie Howe.

‘Club-to-club contact between Arsenal and Newcastle has already taken place, and one source, speaking to TEAMtalk on condition of anonymity, admitted there is now an expectation inside football that the move will happen. ‘“Everyone believes Bruno is leaving now,” the source said. “Things are progressing and there is a feeling it will happen sooner rather than later.”’

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