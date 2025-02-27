According to reports, Arsenal are ‘closing in’ on beating several Premier League rivals in the race to sign Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg.

Supporters and the wider media have bemoaned Arsenal‘s recent transfer business as their failure to sign a new striker has impacted their Premier League title hopes. They have slipped 13 points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool.

The Gunners need to prioritise the signing of a new striker and a winger in the summer, but they are also chasing Nypan following his breakthrough at Rosenborg.

The 18-year-old has been linked with several European giants in recent months as he’s grabbed eight goals and seven assists in the Eliteserien this season.

Arsenal reportedly made a move to sign Nypan during the winter transfer window, but a deal is more likely in the summer. A recent report claimed they are ‘confident’ of fending off competition to sign the talented teenager.

READ: Actually Mikel Arteta has over-achieved; Arsenal having ‘most effective’ season…



Now, a report from Football Transfers claims Arsenal are ‘closing in’ on Nypan, who is likely to join the Premier League giants for a ‘record transfer fee’.

Regarding the potential fee, the report claims ‘Arsenal are the only club up to this point that have been willing to put an offer on the table’ and that their bid ‘could reach as much as €15m’. John Carew is Rosenborg’s current record sale as he left for Valencia in 2000 for around €8.5m.

Nypan’s ‘decision is almost made’ with Arsenal ‘set to secure the teen’. There is interest from rival sides, but a ‘big influence’ has impacted the transfer.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Merson blames Odegaard for Arsenal title bungle as Champions League challenge dismissed

👉 Arsenal accused of ‘negligence’ as Mikel Arteta and co. have cost Odegaard ’10 per cent of his game’

👉 Two 2024/25 signings in bottom four, Declan Rice third – Mikel Arteta’s 30 Arsenal signings ranked

The report explains: