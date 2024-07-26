Arsenal close in on huge sale as part of huge squad overhaul this summer

Eddie Nketiah could be on his way out of the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal could be set to cash in on a key player as they close in on an agreement to sell Eddie Nketiah to Marseille, according to Football Insider.

Marseille are now coached by former Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi and they have had a long standing intertest in Nketiah having also signed Mason Greenwood from Manchester United this summer.

The Gunners have never seen Nketiah as a starting striker and he has struggled for regular game time as a result. Last season, he made just 27 appearances in the Premier League, scoring five goals and registering two assists as Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten to the Premier League title by Manchester City on the final day.

According to the report, which says Nketiah may be tempted by the move if, as has been mooted for some time, Arsenal want £30m for the 25-year-old. Marseille are reluctant to pay the fee, but a compromise could be reached as the North London club will consider reducing that asking price.

However, doing so could alert other interested parties, including from the Premier League.

Arteta has previously lauded Nketiah, but it now appears that he will depart the Emirates Stadium, having begun his career with Arsenal.

“I’m really happy for him, an academy player, to experience in the Premier League a hat-trick,” said Arteta after Nketiah’s performance against Sheffield United last season.

“He needs to enjoy the moment. He fully deserves it and hopefully there are many more to come. He’s got an eye for goal. You look at his stats from the last 10 years. What he’s done is remarkable. He needs minutes, opportunities and service. If he gets that, Eddie is going to score goals, that’s for sure.

“He’s a great player for Arsenal. He can be better, yes. And the best thing is the talent that he’s got, but especially his mentality is incredible. When he has that mentality with that talent, he’s going to get much better.”

Nketiah has previously been linked with a move to Crystal Palace, but it remains to be seen if they would be interested in a deal at the right price.

Arsenal are said to be on the verge of signing Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori and have also been heavily linked with a move for Mikel Merino, fresh from his successful Euro 2024 campaign with Spain.

