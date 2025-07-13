Arsenal ‘close on agreement’ for fifth summer signing amid verdict on ‘meeting release clause’

According to reports, Arsenal are ‘close on an agreement’ for another summer signing as they have ‘made progress’ amid fresh talks over a deal.

So far this summer, Arsenal have officially completed three signings as they have landed Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arsenal’s next priority is to overhaul their attack as they are in the market for a new striker, winger and attacking midfielder.

A winger is set to be ticked off as they are closing in on a deal worth around £52m to sign England international Noni Madueke from Chelsea.

Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze appear to be Arsenal’s other leading targets in the forward department and the Premier League giants seem to be making progress.

READ: Madueke to Arsenal reaction proves who has worst and most 'entitled' fanbase in the world



Journalist Henry Winter had a positive update for Arsenal regarding three potential signings on Sunday morning. He tweeted: “Should be a good week for Arsenal.

“Madueke and Mosquera in. Gyokeres fee virtually agreed, just at the add-on debating stage, plus dealing with agent’s substantial cut (and Arsenal being strong on that point).

“Gyokeres obviously very keen to go to Arsenal (and will need a contrite farewell letter to Sporting). Maybe needs to have another word with his agent – get the deal done.

“Also busy week on potential outgoings, generating income from Kiwior, Nelson, Trossard, Vieira, Zinchenko.”

Now, a report from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims the Gunners are ‘close on an agreement’ with Crystal Palace over Eze as they are ‘prepared to meet his release clause’ and there is the ‘feeling that progress has been made’.

“It seems they are willing to try and meet that release clause for Eze,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“It’ll be more the structure of how that £68million is paid, how much money is paid up front, maybe the rest in instalments that Arsenal will be negotiating.

“It could be a real statement of intent for Arsenal after they signed Noni Madueke and are still trying to sign Viktor Gyokeres as well.

“Talks are ongoing between the two clubs, but it would be a big blow for Palace to lose him.

“Palace will demand that they do get the full release clause, but they probably won’t be able to get it all up front.

“Arsenal won’t be able to splash out £68million straight away, that might be too much for FFP and PSR.

“They want to knock down the up-front payment a bit and pay the rest in installments.

“It looks like Arsenal are making headway in their pursuit of Eze, so there’s exciting times ahead for the Gunners in the next couple of weeks.”