According to reports, Premier League giants Arsenal have named their ‘top’ striker target heading into 2025, but their plans could change on one condition.

The Gunners have endured a disappointing start to the 2024/25 campaign as they are six points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool, who also have a game in hand.

It is no secret that Arsenal need to sign a new striker and this is expected to be their priority in January and next summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side pushed to sign RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko before this season, but this deal fell through as he opted to commit his future to the Bundesliga outfit by penning a contract extension.

Arsenal have subsequently been linked with potential alternatives as Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak have reportedly been considered.

A report from Football Transfers claims Sesko ‘remains Arsenal’s top target’, but this could change on one condition amid ‘talks’ with Gyokeres.

The report explains:

‘Sesko’s exit is deemed a possibility next summer, and Arsenal are monitoring his situation as they look to bring a new centre forward to the club. ‘Arsenal remain in contact with Sporting CP star Gyokeres, with the Sweden international looking to secure a transfer during the 2025 summer transfer window. ‘Sporting are expected to sell the 26-year-old for a fee of around €65 million, and Newcastle United are set to rival Arsenal in the race to sign him. ‘We have been told that playing time assurances will be crucial for the Sweden forward, although he is determined to join a club who can offer Champions League football – which could prove a major hurdle for Eddie Howe’s side. ‘Sesko remains Arteta’s priority centre forward target, but we have been informed that Arsenal will shift their focus entirely to Gyokeres if there is another setback in their pursuit of the RB Leipzig ace.’

Arsenal could also do with signing a winger as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli need quality competition. A report in Spain says they have their eye on Las Palmas attacker Alberto Moleiro and this ‘signing’ is already ‘closed’.

The 21-year-old has made a strong start to this campaign as he’s scored four goals in his 17 La Liga appearances.

Obviously take this with a pinch of salt, but the report claims Arsenal ‘have an agreement’ with the Spanish side to sign Moleiro.