According to reports, Premier League giants Arsenal are ‘close’ to signing left-back Ferdi Kadioglu from Turkish outfit Fenerbahce.

Arsenal have done some impressive business in recent windows and they are likely to be busy again during this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners are expected to pursue a new striker and centre-midfielder in the summer, but they could also be forced into the market for a new left-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko being linked with a move elsewhere.

The Ukraine international joined Arsenal from Man City during the 2022 summer transfer window for around £30m.

Zinchenko was viewed as a coup for Arsenal. Still, he has slipped down the pecking order in recent months as Mikel Arteta has picked Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu ahead of him at left-back.

Zinchenko’s lack of appearances have fuelled talk linking him with a move elsewhere. According to reports in Spain, Arsenal have ‘put their price’ €45 million and ‘this figure does not seem to discourage interest from clubs wishing to secure his signature’ with Newcastle United and Bayern Munich mooted as destinations.

Regarding potential replacements for Zinchenko, Kadioglu has emerged as a possible signing for Arsenal.

The 24-year-old has been with Fenerbahce since 2018 when he joined the Turkish side from Dutch outfit NEC Nijmegen.

The Turkey international has impressed for Fenerbahce in recent seasons. He has three goals and five assists in his 49 appearances for his current side across all competitions this term.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri believes Arsenal are pushing ahead with their efforts to sign Kadioglu.

He said on Twitter: “Sources close to Ferdi Kadıoğlu’s confirmed Turkish left back’s close to the Gunners.

“Talks with player’s side already ongoing in order to find an agreement on personal terms. No talks with Fenerbahçe yet.”

Speaking before Man City’s win against Tottenham, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta lauded his squad for making “history” this season.

“My experience in this league the last 20 years is that any team can beat any team,” Arteta said. “The honesty and the respect that everybody puts into the games is phenomenal,” Arteta told reporters.

“We know we need a result – we need to do our thing still in the last game – but today we really wanted to knock that door and open that box of dreams to live the last day of the season in front of our people with the opportunity to win the Premier League.

“That’s something we’re going to live together and I’m so pleased we’re going to do it with these players and staff. It’s 27 wins in the Premier League, it’s the most in the history of this football club in 130 years. That’s not progress, that’s history.”

