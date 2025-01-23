Arsenal are reportedly ‘closing in’ on ‘top target’ Benjamin Sesko as they are ‘willing to spend big on a striker now’ after Mikel Arteta’s ‘big push’.

The Gunners made Sesko their top target during the summer transfer window as they looked to sign a new striker.

However, this deal fell through as the 21-year-old decided to commit himself to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig for another year.

The Slovenia international has emerged as one of the best young forwards in Europe and Arsenal decided against signing an alternative in the summer.

This was arguably a mistake. Arsenal has struggled in front of goal this season, becoming overly reliant on Bukayo Saka and set pieces.

It was initially suspected that the North London outfit would wait until the summer to sign a new striker, but Gabriel Jesus’ injury could force a U-turn as this fresh blow leaves head coach Mikel Arteta with Kai Havertz as his only centre-forward option.

Arsenal are linked with several alternatives, but Sesko remains their preferred target. He has 14 goals and three assists in his 26 appearances for RB Leipzig this season.

On Wednesday evening, a report revealed Arsenal have submitted a new ‘enquiry’ to RB Leipzig for Sesko.

Now, a report from The Mirror‘s John Cross claims Arteta is ‘eyeing a big push’ for Sesko and he is ‘closing in on the striker’.

The £60m striker is understood to have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ in his RB Leipzig, while Arsenal have ‘remained in touch and are believed to be the front-runners to sign him’.

It is also noted that they are ‘willing to spend big on a striker transfer now’ after they were given a ‘green light’ for ‘top target’ Sesko, though it needs to be the right player.