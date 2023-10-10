Manchester City players are still reeling from Arsenal coach Nicolas Jover’s behaviour last season after his scuffle with Kyle Walker on Sunday, according to reports.

Gabriel Martinelli’s deflected effort in the 86th minute ended the Gunners’ run of 12 consecutive top-flight defeats to Pep Guardiola’s side and gave Arsenal a 1-0 victory.

It helped Mikel Arteta’s men leapfrog Man City in the table to finish the weekend as joint leaders and while Guardiola insisted his champions are happy to chase again like they managed successfully last season, it felt like a potentially decisive early blow had been landed between these title rivals.

And it boiled over a bit after the final whistle with Walker having to be dragged away from Jover, who is a former City coach, before they headed down the tunnel.

Walker was understood to be irritated by Jover’s offer of a handshake with the Man City right-back involved in a frank exchange with the Arsenal coach.

The Daily Mail insists that the incident centred around ‘Jover’s refusal to shake hands with City stars after last year’s two league fixtures – both of which Arsenal lost – was seen as disrespectful by the champions.’

He was labelled a ‘hypocrite’ by Daily Mail sources for ‘actively seeking out Walker’ at the final whistle despite showing ‘no interest’ in doing the same after their losses last season.

Man City boss Guardiola was keeping his cards close to his chest when asked about the incident after the match, he said: “I know what happened, but I won’t say anything. They know it.”

Former Man City defender Micah Richards couldn’t “understand the frustration” with the match being so early in the season.

Richards said on Sky Sports: “It looked like he was going to shake his hand, but Kyle didn’t really want to,

“We’re in October, if we were in March or April I could understand the frustration, they probably don’t want to go to Arsenal and lose but it’s not the end of the world.”

Ex-Arsenal winger Theo Walcott, who was also working on Sky Sports, reckons a “nerve” had definitely been hit as Man City are usually much cooler in those situations.

Walcott said: “We always look at City and they’ve been very professional and not reacting in situations. And that’s where I feel like a nerve’s been hit here, and he’s caught it there definitely.”