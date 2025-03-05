Joe Cole claims Arsenal star is the ‘most exciting footballer in Europe’ after PSV rout

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole thinks Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri is probably the “most exciting footballer in Europe” right now.

The Gunners destroyed PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night with Mikel Arteta’s side beating the Dutch outfit 7-1 in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League clash.

Jurrien Timber, Nwaneri, Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard (two), Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori were on the scoresheet as Arsenal ran riot in the Netherlands.

Odegaard was probably the standout player on the night, grabbing an assist to go with his two goals – but Nwaneri also caught the eye on the right wing as the youngster continues to impress.

With recent injuries in attacking areas, Nwaneri’s performances have been a welcome plus for Arteta with the 17-year-old contributing eight goals and one assist in 27 appearances in all competitions this season.

And Chelsea legend Cole reckons the Arsenal youngster is now “the most exciting footballer in England and maybe Europe” after his recent displays.

Cole told TNT Sports: “For me, he’s so good that he doesn’t need the U21s. In my opinion, he’s that good.

“He needs to go straight in with Thomas Tuchel, get around the squad and get some minutes, because he’s an England player for the next 10-15 years.

“Wonderful talent, great mentality, he’s at the right club at the right time. I’ll be stunned if Tuchel doesn’t have a good look at him and bring him in to his first squad.

“I think is going to be an absolute genius. I think he’s the most exciting footballer in England and maybe Europe. What he’s doing is incredible.”

Cole isn’t the only person enthused by Nwaneri’s early progress at the Emirates Stadium with Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice insisting the 17-year-old would still be “getting minutes” even if Bukayo Saka was fit.

Rice said: “He’s top. He’s 17-years-old and he’s on the biggest stage.

“We’ve taken them [youngsters] under our wing and they deserve to be playing. You should see them train they way they have no fear and want to perform.

“Even if [Bukayo] Saka was here Ethan would be still getting minutes because he’s that good and works so hard in training.”

On Arsenal’s Champions League win, Rice added: “We were fluid, enthusiasm, the drive and hunger in the knockout phase of the Champions League.

“But we’ve been playing like this all season. We feel we’ve been playing well as a team sometimes we score five sometimes two sometimes we don’t score but tonight we did well. We had the opportunity to score more second half especially.”