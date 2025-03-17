Joe Cole puts his ear piece in during his role as a TV pundit.

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has tipped Callum Hudson-Odoi to sign for Arsenal or another big club in the summer transfer window.

The former Chelsea academy graduate has shown more of his potential this term after settling down at Nottingham Forest.

Hudson-Odoi has contributed five goals and two assists in 25 Premier League appearances this term as Forest have surprised everyone by sitting in third position with only nine games of the season to play.

After a disappointing loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen in the 2022-23 season, Hudson-Odoi joined Nottingham Forest permanently from Chelsea in September 2023.

And now Cole reckons he could leave Nottingham Forest in the summer if “big clubs” like Arsenal come sniffing.

It seems likely that Arsenal will strengthen their attacking positions in the next transfer window after another season that is likely to end in disappointment.

Cole said on The Dressing Room podcast: “I’ve been so happy for him. He had a really bad injury and it took him while to get back to where he is now.

“He feels like he can drive past players again. You know what my advice to him would be? There might be some big clubs sniffing around for him but he’s playing football and is happy and enjoying himself.

“There might be big clubs in stature like Arsenal or Man City having a look. But look at what you’ve got right now.

“There’s something special happening at Forest and when you’re playing and you’re happy it’s massive.”

Arsenal’s lack of attacking options was highlighted once again in their 1-0 win over Chelsea with Mikel Merino being deployed as a makeshift striker.

Merino, to his credit, has adapted well to the unorthodox position and headed in the winning goal against London rivals Chelsea on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta praised Merino after the match, he said: “Yes, because it’s very demanding for him. Even physically, we’re asking him to do something he’s never done before but he’s approaching it every day.

“His willingness to learn and give his maximum to the team with the qualities that he has to play as a nine. That’s what we’ll be looking for from others if we had the chance to do, but it’s really helping.”

Arteta didn’t rule out using Merino as a forward again in the future, the Arsenal boss added: “You always learn from challenges, you open doors and explore situations that probably in a different context you wouldn’t be able to do it. So, that’s a really good thing to learn.”