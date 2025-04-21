Arsenal target Premier League duo after Real Madrid ‘reach agreement’ over £85m Arteta starter

Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign one of two Premier League centre-backs amid rumours Real Madrid could sign William Saliba in the summer.

The Gunners are having a decent season in the Premier League with Mikel Arteta’s men currently second behind leaders Liverpool, who are going to win the title.

Arne Slot’s side need one more win to beat Arsenal to the title with the Reds currently 13 points ahead as the two sides prepare for their final five league matches of the season.

Arteta and Arsenal have still faced criticism though as they were expected to finally get a title over the line after finishing runners-up to Manchester City in the last two campaigns.

But, as Man City have dropped off this season, Liverpool have emerged as the best team in the Premier League to put Arteta under pressure heading into the summer.

Arsenal have excelled in the Champions League, though, with Arteta leading them to an outstanding 5-1 aggregate victory over Real Madrid in their quarter-final.

Those are the kind of performances that are likely to tempt top players to Arsenal and the Gunners are already looking towards the summer transfer window.

While speaking about Ben White’s situation at Arsenal, TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed that the Gunners are looking to sign another centre-back in the summer with Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen and Brentford’s Nathan Collins the two players “they are looking at”.

Bailey said: “This could very well be the curious case of Benjamin White, he has been such a pivotal and important player under Arteta during his Arsenal project, but sometimes needs must.

“White has never let Arsenal down, but Timber is now fit and looks even better than the club hoped – he can play everywhere, left and even CDM but he is at home at right-back and as it stands looks better fit than White.

“Then there is the emergence of Lewis-Skelly, so Timber isn’t needed as much on the left whilst there is also [Riccardo] Calafiori who takes up another defensive slot.

“One other thing I find interesting is Arsenal looking for another central defender – Dean Huijsen and Nathan Collins are two they are looking at, and they insist they want them to compliment Saliba and Gabriel, I find it interesting as it seems White won’t or isn’t going to be used in that role.

“I think White’s situation is one to look at.”

There are some questions being raised in recent weeks about Saliba’s continuation, mainly by the Spanish press, with a report on Friday claiming that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reached an ‘agreement’ with Arsenal ensuring that the La Liga giants will get first refusal if the Gunners decide to sell the £85-rated Frenchman.

Bournemouth centre-back Huijsen has already been linked a number of times with Arsenal and journalist Charles Watts – who has covered the Gunners for years – has brought his view on their potential summer pursuit.

Watts wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Dean Huijsen is going to be one of the big stories of the upcoming transfer window.

“He’s been linked with a host of clubs including Arsenal. With David Ornstein of the Athletic confirming Arsenal’s interest in the young Spanish centre-back.

“When I look at what could happen with Huijsen, however, I just wonder whether Arsenal will be in a position to really firm up their interest in him before rival clubs make their move.

“I think it would take a significant outgoing in defence for that to happen and I’m not sure that will happen in time for the club to really push for Huijsen given the level of interest in him from elsewhere and Bournemouth’s desire for a quick resolution over the defender’s future.

“We know that there is interest in Gabriel Magalhaes from Saudi Arabia, but his injury makes it unlikely that anything would happen with him early in the window. And Arsenal should not be looking to move him on anyway.

“Jakub Kiwior’s future remains up in the air and I think there is a strong likelihood that he could move at some point in the summer.

“His performances over the two legs against Madrid showcased his quality and he might be open to going elsewhere come the end of season to secure the type of minutes that he craves.

“Should that happen and a suitable offer comes in, then he would need replacing and the talented Huijsen would be an ideal candidate.

“But I just suspect that ship might have already sailed by the time anything firm will have happened with Kiwior.”