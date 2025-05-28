Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is waiting to undergo a medical with Arsenal today ahead of completing a transfer, according to reports.

The Gunners ultimately failed in their ambitions this season as they were comfortably beaten to the Premier League title by Liverpool.

Arteta’s side had a good run in the Champions League too with Arsenal overcoming Real Madrid in the quarter-finals before succumbing to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

Arsenal failed to win a major trophy yet again and now Arteta and new sporting director Andrea Berta are looking to rebuild and go again next season.

The first player on their list has always been Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi with Arteta recently announcing that Jorginho is leaving on a free transfer.

Speaking after beating Southampton on the final day Arteta said: “I’m very happy. You want to start your holidays in the next few days with a good feeling, with a good vibe, seeing some smiley faces there.

“It was important to win it, it was important as well to say goodbye to a few players who have left our football club, to say thank you for their contribution.

“Some of them, like Kieran, they’ve been on this journey for six years with us. Jorginho, we’re trying to hug him, Neto and Raheem as well.

“So, there are a few players that I had the duty to say thank you to. I think we all have and we wish them the best for the next season.

“[Kieran] mentioned it yesterday, he said ‘I’m going to score in my last game’ and he’s certainly done it.”

But a report on Tuesday indicated that a deal for Zubimendi had been ‘put on hold’ with the Spain international ‘prioritising’ Real Madrid over Arsenal.

Other reports in Spain claimed that Arteta ‘fears the worst’ as new Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso ‘could steal’ Zubimendi from under their noses.

It now looks as if no such thing is happening with Spanish outlet AS insisting Zubimendi ‘has already reached a verbal agreement with Arsenal and will sign a long-term contract with the Gunners’.

The Spaniard is ‘going to become the first signing’ of the summer at Arsenal and ‘is awaiting a medical in London , which could take place in the next few hours’.

AS add that Alonso’s appointment at Real Madrid ‘still offered some hope to the Madrid club in trying to convince Zubimendi, but in the end, the Tolosa native’s arrival came too late.’

And BBC Sport have also now reported ‘that all the relevant documents in relation to the Spain international’s switch to the Emirates have been signed, with the deal entering its closing stages’ and Arsenal fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

