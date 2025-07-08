Christian Norgaard is on his way to Arsenal after a deal was reached.

Arsenal have reportedly completed their third signing of the summer with Brentford captain Christian Norgaard joining for £10m.

The 31-year-old’s move was thought to be a matter of when not if but David Orstein has now confirmed the two clubs have reached an agreement that could go up to £12m for the Danish international.

Ornstein reports that Norgaard has already completed his medical and the ‘good deal’ for all parties will be announced this week.

Norgaard played 196 times for the Bees having joined from Fiorentina in 2019. His debut season saw the club lose in the 2020 Championship play-off final but they won promotion in the following season.

The midfielder scored his first Premier League goal in a 2-0 win over Arsenal to start the 2021-22 season and was named captain ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Speaking shortly after interest was first reported, Brentford’s director of football Phil Giles said he was “happy” to see the player be given a chance at a top club.

“Arsenal approached us in the last two weeks about Christian regularly with Andrea Berta,” Giles told Sky Sports.

“I think it’s fair to say it’s more likely to happen than not. We have to go through the full process, tick all the boxes and then we’ll see at the end of it.

“He’s been a fantastic player than us, unbelievable. I’m actually happy for him with the opportunity at this stage, 31, at this stage of his career to have an opportunity to go and try win some trophies.

“It isn’t done yet but we’re aware that if and when he does depart, we have a leadership void to try and fill. Also thinking about Ben Mee who also left this summer and Mark Flekken who’s an experienced goalkeeper. We’re aware of the squad and the blend of experiences we have in the squad and we’ll look to cover it.”

Arsenal have already completed the signings of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi but are not finished in the transfer market with a striker still remaining a priority.

Of their targets, Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres is believed to be first choice with the Athletic reporting that negotiations are “advanced” and that all parties are “optimistic.”

Another striker on Arsenal’s radar is Benjamin Sesko but that interest will likely cool if a deal for Gyokeres is completed.

Away from the central spot, Arsenal are continuing their habit of signing Chelsea players as they look to bring Noni Madueke to the red side of London.

Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old but have yet to reach a deal with Chelsea.

The winger is currently in the US as Chelsea feature in the Club World Cup but head coach Enzo Maresca was not concerned about the player becoming distracted.

“[We had] the same noise before the Palmeiras game, and we gave him half an hour and he was very good,” Maresca said.

“I don’t have any doubts that if we need Noni, he will help us. I can understand when there is noise around you, it is difficult to deal with that.”

