Arsenal have confirmed the signing of another youngster, while they could make a ‘major January signing’ with a new forward on their radar.

Since winning the Premier League last season, Arsenal have been active in the transfer market to further strengthen their squad.

The Gunners made several marquee signings in the summer, having recruited Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, Piero Hincapie and Christos Tzolis.

They have also made an effort to recruit up-and-coming talents, and the club announced on Thursday evening that they can now ‘confirm the signing of talented young England U-16s striker Vincent Joseph’.

A club statement read: ‘The forward joins us as part of our first year scholarship intake for the 2026/27 season.

‘After getting off to a brilliant start at under-18s level for Liverpool last season, Vincent is keen for more opportunities to develop his game.’

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Junior Kroupi on Arsenal’s radar

The Gunners have made a brilliant start to the 2026/27 campaign, winning all seven of their matches in all competitions.

Despite this, it has been suggested that they could enter the market for a new forward in the upcoming January transfer window.

This is mainly because Arsenal tried to sign a top-level winger in the summer but missed out on Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola.

Arsenal could also sign a new striker after they targeted Julian Alvarez in the summer, with Bournemouth star Junior Kroupi mooted as an alternative.

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Kroupi has emerged as one of the Premier League’s best young strikers, but he is currently out of action with an injury.

Despite this, Football London reporter Tom Canton suspects Arsenal could make a move for Kroupi in January.

“Arsenal haven’t made a major signing in January for quite a while. Depending upon Junior Kroupi and his potential availability in January is one to keep an eye on,” Canton told Football Insider.

“We reported at the start of the summer that Arsenal had a genuine interest in him and had he not got that injury, I would have been intrigued to see if Arsenal would have played a stronger card at the end of this window, rather than waiting on the [Julian] Alvarez situation to see if that was going to change.

“Interest is very real.”

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