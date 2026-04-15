Arsenal ‘concerned’ by recent displays as Arteta ‘review’ ordered with silverware a must

The Arsenal hierarchy have reportedly ordered a ‘full review’ into the season amid claims Mikel Arteta faces the sack if they fail to win a trophy.

Arsenal have lost three of their last four matches in all competitions with the Gunners losing in the Carabao Cup final, exiting the FA Cup to Championship side Southampton, while they have given Manchester City a chance in the Premier League title race.

Arteta has faced the blame for their recent dip in form with some supporters suggesting they would be doing better with another manager at the helm.

And the supporters’ concerns are reportedly being reflected in the boardoom too with our friends at TEAMtalk claiming that ‘frustrations are beginning to surface’ at Arsenal.

It is understood from TEAMtalk sources that some members of the club’s hierarchy are ‘somewhat concerned’ by the recent form of Arteta’s side.

The website adds: ‘Sources stress that alignment between the manager and the club remains strong, with no immediate issues regarding his long-term future.’

READ: Arsenal plummet in Premier League mood rankings; bottling almost as bad as relegation

Arsenal will wait until the end of the season to conduct ‘a full review’ of the situation with ‘all major decisions’ being put on hold until the summer.

Arteta has been determined not to show any weakness in recent days, the Arsenal boss told a pre-match press conference this week: “No fear. Pure fire. That’s what I want to see from the players, from the people, from myself. That’s it. Go for it because the opportunity is unbelievable.”

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arteta could actually be rewarded with a new contract, especially if Arsenal go on to win the Premier League title.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal are in conversation, in active conversation, with Arteta’s lawyer already since January and February to discuss a new contract.

“So there are contract talks ongoing between Arsenal and Arteta. But the club and the manager decided together to focus on the pitch first. There is a Champions League quarter-final return leg, there is the Premier League title race, and they decided to keep the contract situation calm for now.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Mikel Arteta issues 96-word Arsenal ‘fire’ demand, slowly shrinks and transforms into corn cob

* ‘He wants to fight for titles’ – Romano reveals £45m Arsenal star is considering his future

* Arsenal make complete U-turn over £65m forward as Andrea Berta plans £104m transfer deal

“At the end of the season, in the summer, they will restart the conversation. Length of the contract, salary, all the usual topics when it is about a new deal. So the talks have already started around January and February, and the trust between Arsenal and Arteta remains total.”

Responding to some fans asking for Arteta to be sacked, former Watford striker Troy Deeney said on CBS Sports: “They’re not going to sack him because he has moved that club astronomically forward from where it was, they’re always in contention now and being spoken about as one of the best teams in world football, and rightly so.

“But this is why Arsenal fans… this is why I love you, and why you love me, because when it’s right and when they’re winning they’re hammering me, now… ‘sack him’?! He’s top of the league, they’re in the Champions League, now it’s, ‘sack him, get rid of him’. Who are you going to bring in?

“I just want to ask you this question Arsenal fans, remember before [they said] they didn’t have any strikers? Gyokeres, Havertz and Jesus all played today, I said he [Gyokeres] would score in these games, it’s the big games that matter, has he scored against Liverpool yet, has he scored against Man City yet?”