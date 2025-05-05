According to reports, ‘alarm bells are ringing’ at Arsenal amid Real Madrid’s ‘interest’ in France international William Saliba.

Saliba has emerged as one of the best centre-backs in Europe and he’s earning admirers from Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid are in the market for a new centre-back and it’s been reported that Saliba is their ‘chosen one’ with a ‘discreet approach’ already made.

The talented centre-back is under contract until 2027 and Arsenal are keen for him to sign a new deal, but it remains to be seen whether he will pen an extension amid interest from Real Madrid.

Despite lingering interest from Real Madrid, head coach Mikel Arteta is confident that he is “happy” at Arsenal.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Bournemouth, Arsenal, Chelsea and shameful Manchester United



When asked about interest from Real Madrid, Arteta said: “I leave those kind of things more for [Arsenal sporting director] Andrea [Berta] and the club to talk about.

“What I’m certain, because I had a conversation with him, that he’s so happy here, that he wants to continue with us, and what will happen in the future. Obviously it’s our negotiations and things that have to take time and process and [we have to] be on top of them.

“But I’m quite confident that William is very happy here and that’s the place that he wants to be.”

There are still ‘alarm bells ringing’ at Arsenal, with a report from Football Insider claiming Real Madrid’s ‘interest’ is ‘concerning’ club chiefs.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal ‘prepare massive offer’ for Premier League star who ‘wants’ Liverpool transfer

👉 Huijsen will decide ‘next club this month’ with ‘three clubs’ in ‘strong’ position as PL teams miss out

👉 Ex-Liverpool star Owen insists only two sides can win the Premier League title next season

The report claims:

‘Sources say “alarm bells are ringing” at the London club as they fight to tie Saliba down long term, with Real Madrid’s interest unlikely to go away. ‘Arsenal will not consider offers for the France international this summer but could be backed into a corner if his contract continues to run down. ‘The Gunners will do everything they can to avoid that scenario as they plan contract negotiations with the 24-year-old.’

It’s unclear whether Saliba will depart, but midfielder Jorginho is ‘set’ to depart Arsenal upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he is going to join Brazilian outfit Flamengo.

He tweeted: “Jorginho set to join Flamengo on free transfer, here we go!

“Plan confirmed since January and deal set to be sealed for the midfielder who’s leaving Arsenal in June. Three year deal until 2028 at Flamengo verbally agreed.”