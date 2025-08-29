Arsenal ‘concerns’ over Hincapie could be solved as Ornstein reveals late Marseille interest in star

Arsenal have ‘concerns’ over a potential deal for Piero Hincapie but they could be solved by interest in one of their squad players, according to reports.

The Gunners are still looking to get another deal over the line before the transfer window shuts on Monday, despite signing seven players already this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier on Friday that a deal for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Hincapie would be ‘here we go soon’ with Arsenal ‘closing in’ on the transfer.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Understand Arsenal are closing in on Piero Hincapié deal with Bayer, here we go soon! Agreement almost done as Bayer accept loan with obligation to buy for Hincapié as formula wanted by #AFC. Details on fee structure being sorted and then here we go coming next.’

BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel also revealed that the deal is advancing but warned that Arsenal have ‘UEFA squad/cost ratio concerns’ with the Gunners needing to move players on first.

Mokbel wrote on X: ‘Arsenal in advanced talks with Bayer Leverkusen over swoop for Piero Hincapie. Deal moving closer, but Arsenal working to sell players amid UEFA squad/cost ratio concerns.’

And David Ornstein may have already brought news of an answer to their concerns with The Athletic journalist insisting that French side Marseille are ‘working on deal to sign Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko’.

Ornstein added: ‘The Ligue 1 club’s interest at present relates to a potential permanent transfer — but Zinchenko’s salary presents a significant issue that will need to be overcome if the situation is to advance.

‘Talks are continuing, though, as Marseille explore whether a move can materialise before Monday’s tranasfer deadline.’

Mikel Arteta’s side head to Liverpool on Sunday as both side’s perfect starts to the season are on the line after Arsenal beat Manchester United and Leeds in their opening two fixtures of the Premier League season.

In a pre-match press conference, Arteta was asked if he’d rather play Liverpool later in the season, to which he replied: “It is what it is, we have to play them. They are the champions. They are champions for a reason, because they deserve to be champions.

“They were the better team last year, the most consistent one, the one that found ways to win in many different ways and we want to be that team this year. We need to go to Anfield with that spirit and that conviction.”

On whether it is a season-defining game, Arteta added: “A very important one and we want to continue building the momentum that we are in right now. Going to those grounds, those stadiums, against this kind of opposition is what we want and coming away from those big games, winning in a really convincing way. That’s the objective.”

When asked whether there are any differences in the way Liverpool are playing this season, Arteta continued: “I think the individual characteristics at the end are what changed, how they use the ball as a team, and it’s clear that a certain player receiving the ball in certain areas with different qualities, the outcome is going to be different. They’ve had a lot of signings, really good signings. They keep evolving the squad like we’ve done as well. So, a big match ahead.”