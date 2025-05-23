Mikel Arteta’s summer transfer plans are gathering pace, with RB Leipzig youngster Benjamin Sesko emerging as the top striker target for Arsenal.

The 21-year-old was on Arteta’s shortlist last summer, but he agreed to spend one more year in Germany.

After scoring 21 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions in 2024/25, Sesko is now expected to depart amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Spurs.

‘Concrete talks’ are already underway between the Gunners and Leipzig over a potential deal for the Slovenian forward, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The report claims that both clubs are keen to reach an agreement early in the window, with Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta in direct ‘contact’ with Leipzig director Marcel Schafer to ‘discuss the conditions of a transfer’.

Leipzig, having failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League, ‘urgently need income’ and view Sesko as one of their ‘top candidates’ to be sold.

READ MORE: Arsenal number-one target in top 10 strikers available this summer with Cristiano Ronaldo

Sesko’s release clause – reportedly upwards of €80million (£68.5m) – could be activated this summer, but Leipzig are said to be open to other payment structures.

This flexibility could allow Arsenal to spread the cost or agree an alternative deal that suits both parties. With the clause structured variably, Leipzig also hope to ‘push the price up’ through open negotiations.

Sesko has enjoyed an impressive season in the Bundesliga and is seen as an ideal long-term fit for Arteta’s system at Arsenal.

His physical attributes, finishing ability, and age profile make him a highly attractive option as the Gunners look to strengthen their attack ahead of another Premier League title push.

While Arsenal are also monitoring Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres – believed to be available for €60–70m due to a verbal agreement with the Portuguese champions – Sesko has firmly moved ahead in the pecking order.

Gyokeres remains a serious option, but sources close to the club suggest Arteta views Sesko as the ‘preferred candidate’ to lead the line next season.

The coming weeks are expected to be decisive as Arsenal ramp up efforts to secure one of Europe’s most promising young strikers.

A post on social media platform X from German transfer expert Plettenberg added that Arsenal’s interest in Sesko is ‘serious’, with Arteta described as a ‘big admirer’.

READ NEXT: Real Madrid star will say yes to Arsenal on one condition with Gunners prepared to ‘satisfy demands’