Arsenal confidence in tatters as Odegaard sets miserable standard against Bournemouth

Mikel Arteta named a strong team against Bournemouth, clearly aiming to build rhythm and confidence ahead of Wednesday’s crucial Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain. Instead, Arsenal’s confidence took another hit after a limp 2-1 defeat.

Some expected Arteta to rest key players, but after three poor Premier League performances in their last four, the starting XI was no real surprise.

Jurrien Timber was rested, with Ben White coming in and Thomas Partey returning from the European suspension that proved so costly against PSG. Partey’s inclusion pushed Mikel Merino to the bench, while Leandro Trossard kept his place up front.

Risking injuries to Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Partey concerned a few fans. Rice came through unscathed and got his confidence-boosting goal, while Partey desperately needed minutes.

Arsenal needed a strong performance ahead of PSG, but failed to deliver, despite taking the lead through Rice. He had a couple of early efforts before the best chance of the opening 25 minutes fell to Evanilson, who somehow found acres of space eight yards out to meet Milos Kerkez’s whipped cross. Jakub Kiwior was on the ground for reasons best known to him.

A smart Kepa save denied Trossard before Arsenal hearts were briefly in mouths as Saliba slid in to deny Dango Ouattara a huge chance. Thankfully, he got enough of the ball, and soon after, Arsenal were in front.

Rice, on his 100th Arsenal appearance – yes, already – scored the opener. Martin Odegaard desperately needed a lift after a horror show against PSG, and delivered with an inch-perfect ball. Kepa came and Rice rounded him before hitting the target, despite Illia Zabarnyi’s efforts.

Evanilson could feasibly have had a first-half hat-trick. One header looped onto the roof of the net and another huge chance came when Raya’s wayward pass intended for Odegaard gifted him an opening. The Brazilian dinked it over the bar with Raya scrambling.

Ouattara had White on toast at one point, but it was the Arsenal players who looked like gifting Bournemouth an equaliser. Raya’s risky passing and Saliba letting a simple ball roll under his foot were red flags before a goal came.

This was an Arsenal team flirting with danger, and the sight of Antoine Semenyo coming on wasn’t exactly comforting for White and co.

Semenyo’s impact was instant – but not in the way anyone expected. His long throw caused chaos, and reported Arsenal transfer target Dean Huijsen nodded the ball beyond Raya in front of the away end.

Arsenal looked flat after the equaliser, and Bournemouth took control. If there was going to be a winner, it felt like it was coming from the visitors.

Sure enough, the Cherries struck again from a set-piece. Marcus Tavernier’s header found Evanilson at the back post, and he outmuscled Odegaard – who offered little resistance. VAR checked for handball, but nothing was given.

Odegaard’s confidence looks shot, and while his assist was inch-perfect, it won’t erase the image of him being shrugged aside by Evanilson for the winner. Aside from that goal contribution, it was another poor showing from an Arsenal captain who’s setting the standard – but not in the way you’re supposed to.

For some reason only he knows, Arteta waited until the 86th minute to introduce Ethan Nwaneri – just as he waited until injury time to bring him on against PSG. The teenager came on alongside Raheem Sterling and Oleksandr Zinchenko, replacing Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Ben White – three players who’ll be fit for Wednesday in Paris, but hardly brimming with confidence.

Still, PSG lost today too. Small mercies.

Ultimately, Arteta had to choose between resting players or going strong to build momentum ahead of a season-defining clash with Luis Enrique’s PSG. He chose the latter, but the gamble didn’t pay off.

There are valuable minutes in the legs, sure – but instead of gaining confidence, rhythm, and momentum, these Arsenal players will head to the French capital feeling sorry for themselves and possibly fearing another defeat.

Odegaard’s form is genuinely alarming. And honestly, if Arteta drops him against PSG, there won’t be a single Arsenal fan questioning the decision. He’s miles off it – and that’s a big reason why Arsenal are, too.

They look bereft of ideas in the final third and, despite supposedly shaking the ‘soft touch’ tag, look worryingly fragile at the back. Conceding twice from set-pieces is nothing short of a shambles – and it’s starting to creep back in as their Achilles’ heel.

Andoni Iraola took advantage of Arsenal’s frailties to become the first Bournemouth manager to win at the Emirates and complete a Premier League double over them.

Managers across the league are now fully aware of Arsenal’s frailties—coming back from a losing position against them is no longer a daunting task.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to the Cherries is the tenth time they have dropped points from a winning position this season, and the first time they’ve lost after leading. That’s 21 points dropped in total—only Spurs, Fulham, Ipswich, and Southampton have more.

With three league games remaining, Arsenal will only be two points above Newcastle United if they beat Brighton on Sunday. We now live in a world where they could be sweating over a top-five finish.

If PSG knock them out of the Champions League, Arsenal might at least be able to refocus domestically. But with a trip to Anfield next, followed by a home clash with Newcastle, the timing couldn’t be worse with their current form.

Arteta can’t even use the rotation excuse after losing to Bournemouth, and these players need to step up drastically in Paris. Having shown their mettle against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, you can’t write them off just yet. But we wouldn’t blame you if you did…