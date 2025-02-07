Arsenal are reportedly ‘confident’ that they’ll be able to land Norwegian youngster Sverre Nypan in the summer, despite the fact he was ‘relieved’ not to make the move in January.

Arsenal were one of a few sides keen on landing Nypan in January. They, Manchester City and Aston Villa were all said to be linked with the 18-year-old, who was directly involved in 18 goals in the 2024 season for Rosenborg.

The Gunners’ talks went the furthers, but Nypan turned them down in order to stay at Rosenborg.

As per GIVEMESPORT, after the youngster came to England to assess his options, the Gunners are ‘confident’ of landing him, given he has been forced to consider a move to the Emirates ‘more carefully’.

Indeed, he has been impressed by the north London outfit, and is not against signing for them, so Arsenal believe a summer move is on the cards.

With that said, it’s also believed Nypan was ‘relieved’ that he chose not to join them in January.

Indeed, he made that choice so he had more time to mull over what was best for his career. Nypan will therefore remain with Rosenborg for at least the first portion of next season, which runs from March to November.

But that could be a sticking point in the potential transfer, as a summer move would be mid-season for Rosenborg, and could therefore see either them or Nypan reject the move, not wanting an unsettled squad.

With the financial might of Arsenal compared to an Eliteserien club, Rosenborg might not be able to refuse them, but Nypan could decide not to jump ship and leave his club in trouble during a season.

In any case, Arsenal are confident of getting him, believing that their current youth focus, with the likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, will convince Nypan that the Emirates is the right place for him to thrive.

