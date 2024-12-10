Arsenal ‘consider move’ for Ashworth to replace Edu after shock Man Utd exit

Arsenal have added Dan Ashworth to a shortlist of candidates to replace Edu as sporting director after his shock exit from Man Utd, according to reports.

Arsenal confirmed on November 4 that Edu had handed in his resignation as the Gunners’ sporting director, bringing to end his five-year spell at the Emirates Stadium which started as the club’s technical director before a promotion in November 2022.

His decision to quit Arsenal came as a shock to everyone, including Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who had built an excellent relationship with the Brazilian in the process of building a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League.

Real Sociedad director of football Roberto Olabe has been among the people linked with replacing Edu at Arsenal, while there is also interest in Paris Saint-Germain football advisor Luis Campos.

But now ESPN claim that Arsenal have added Ashworth ‘to a list of possible candidates for their vacant sporting director position’ as they ‘consider a move’ after his departure from Old Trafford.

Man Utd and Ashworth parted company by “mutual consent” on Sunday despite rumours that the sporting director’s exit was fuelled by disagreements.

A short Man Utd statement read: “Dan Ashworth will be leaving his role as Sporting Director of Manchester United by mutual agreement.

“We would like to thank Dan for his work and support during a transitional period for the club and wish him well for the future.”

Ashworth has previously worked with Arsenal managing director Richard Garlick at current Championship side West Bromwich Albion and that could work in his favour if he’s interested in the Gunners sporting director role.

ESPN add:

‘Sources added that the pair enjoyed a close working relationship at the time. Garlick is now leading Arsenal’s search for a sporting director after Edu resigned from his position last month.’

The report continues: