Arsenal consider shock move for Barcelona serial winner who is ‘to Arteta’s taste’

Arsenal have emerged as a contender to sign Barcelona star Sergi Roberto as the 31-year-old faces an uncertain future in Spain.

The Gunners will be keen to bolster their ranks in 2024 as Mikel Arteta’s side look to push for the Premier League title.

Their defeat against West Ham in midweek highlighted some of the weaknesses within Arteta’s side and the Arsenal boss will no doubt already have one eye on January.

The latest name to be linked with a move to the Emirates is Barcelona’s Roberto who is reportedly weighing up his options for the future.

Roberto is out of contract at the end of the season, although the club does have the option to extend his deal by a further year.

According to Sport, Roberto’s desire is to continue with Barcelona, although he will consider offers from the Premier League if he has to leave.

The report claims that Arsenal were the last club to ask about Roberto as Arteta ‘highly values’ the 31-year-old Barcelona star and he is ‘to Arteta’s taste’ given his profile.

Roberto could be a useful addition for the Gunners as he is able to play a variety of roles. He is comfortable playing in midfield or at full-back and the Gunners could use some depth in this area.

Since making his debut for Barcelona in 2010, the experienced midfielder has racked up over 350 appearances for the club and has won a whopping 20 trophies.

It is also claimed that Roberto has a desire to play in MLS at some stage of his career, although he is keen to continue in Europe for the time being.

Back in 2021, the Barcelona man was linked with a move to Manchester City, although this deal didn’t materialise in the end.

This season Roberto has only featured sparingly under Xavi as he has only started four games across all competitions.

He has missed a large chunk of the season through injury and it remains to be seen if Barcelona are willing to extend his deal.

Along with Roberto, Arsenal are also keeping tabs on his fellow teammate Joao Cancelo, who is currently on loan from Man City.

Cancelo has been a long-term target for Arsenal and despite failing to land his signature in the summer, they seem to be prepared to try their luck again next year.

Barcelona are keen to sign the Portuguese star on a permanent basis, although their complex financial situation could make this difficult.

Arsenal will no doubt be keeping tabs on both Roberto and Cancelo over the coming weeks and months as they consider an approach.

The main aim for Arsenal in January will be to land another centre-forward, although adding a player with Roberto’s experience could also help them in the final months of the season.

