According to reports, Arsenal are ‘considering’ using two defenders as strikers after Kai Havertz was ruled out for the rest of this season.

The Gunners will be rueing their failure to land a new striker in January or last summer as Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have been ruled out for the remainder of this campaign.

This leaves Arsenal without a natural striker option for the rest of this season and head coach Mikel Arteta has limited options as he looks to salvage their season.

Arsenal were struggling in front of goal before Havertz and Jesus suffered their injuries as they have become overly reliant on Bukayo Saka and set pieces.

Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are also out of action so Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Raheem Sterling are Arsenal’s only obvious front three options.

Trossard is expected to be chosen to play as a forward as he has previously been used as a false nine for Arsenal and Brighton.

However, Arteta has hinted at a “creative” after being asked about summer signing Riccardo Calafiori, who previously played as a striker as a youth.

When asked about Calafiori’s experience as a striker, Arteta responded: “And William Saliba…you didn’t know that, eh?”

He added: “All the options are welcome. You never know what’s going to happen, so you have to be creative.”

A report from The Boot Room claims Arsenal are ‘considering’ two defenders as a shock striker ‘option’.