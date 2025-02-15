Arsenal ‘consider’ two defenders as strikers with ‘options’ named amid Arteta ‘creative’ solution hint
According to reports, Arsenal are ‘considering’ using two defenders as strikers after Kai Havertz was ruled out for the rest of this season.
The Gunners will be rueing their failure to land a new striker in January or last summer as Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have been ruled out for the remainder of this campaign.
This leaves Arsenal without a natural striker option for the rest of this season and head coach Mikel Arteta has limited options as he looks to salvage their season.
Arsenal were struggling in front of goal before Havertz and Jesus suffered their injuries as they have become overly reliant on Bukayo Saka and set pieces.
Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are also out of action so Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Raheem Sterling are Arsenal’s only obvious front three options.
Trossard is expected to be chosen to play as a forward as he has previously been used as a false nine for Arsenal and Brighton.
However, Arteta has hinted at a “creative” after being asked about summer signing Riccardo Calafiori, who previously played as a striker as a youth.
When asked about Calafiori’s experience as a striker, Arteta responded: “And William Saliba…you didn’t know that, eh?”
He added: “All the options are welcome. You never know what’s going to happen, so you have to be creative.”
A report from The Boot Room claims Arsenal are ‘considering’ two defenders as a shock striker ‘option’.
‘Mikel Arteta might turn to a defender to help in the wake of Kai Havertz’s season ending hamstring injury, TBR Football exclusively understands.
‘Arsenal were offered three strikers in January, but the club ultimately chose to hold firm given that none of their main targets were available in an accelerated deal. They want Benjamin Sesko or Alexander Isak in the summer, but neither were going to leave their clubs mid-season.
‘Arsenal are considering the use of a defender to help out in wake of Havertz’s injury.
‘Beyond Jesus and Havertz, Leandro Trossard seems like the most likely candidate to play as a false nine for Arsenal. However, Arteta will think about using a defender in an auxiliary when appropriate until the end of the season.
‘Defenders like Ben White or Riccardo Calafiori could be an option for example, a situation which is going to be very ad hoc for the Gunners.’