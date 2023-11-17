Arsenal now ‘considering’ offloading ‘untransferable’ player in January; Serie A trio ‘alerted by availability’

Arsenal are willing to send Jakub Kiwior out on loan with the Polish defender ‘keen to play more first-team football’, according to reports.

The Gunners signed Kiwior from Italian outfit Spezia in January, paying around £20million for the left-footed centre-back.

He has struggled for game time with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes starring in the centre of Mikel Arteta’s defence.

There have been recent reports about interest from Serie A clubs AC Milan and AS Roma, though it has always been said that Arsenal have no intention to sell or loan the Polish international, deeming him ‘untransferable’.

Arteta is reluctant to let Kiwior leave in the winter transfer window, even temporarily, as he will need to find a replacement.

Following the summer departures of Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney, and with Jurrien Timber out for a while, Arsenal are pretty short at the back already and their current priority going into January is believed to be a new midfielder.

An injury to one of Saliba or Gabriel would likely see Kiwior come straight into the starting XI and after last season’s fiasco with Holding playing during the title run-in, Arteta will be eager to be well-equipped for another title race.

Despite this, it has been reported by 90min that Arteta is willing to let Kiwior leave on loan as he searches for regular playing time.

The report claims that Arsenal are ‘happy’ with the player’s development and ‘are in no hurry to move him on’, but they ‘may consider a loan move back to Italy’.

His ‘potential availability has alerted a number of Serie A clubs’ with Milan and Roma mentioned alongside Atalanta.

Milan, in particular, are desperate for a new defender with Pierre Kalulu out injured with a patellar tendon issue.

Speaking to Sky Sports before the start of the season, Kiwior said he is “trying his best” to usurp one of Saliba or Gabriel.

“We have excellent players here. The level of competition is very high. But I’m happy that I am able to compete with such good players,” he said.

“Even if I’m not selected in the starting line-up, I’m trying my best. I’m happy whenever I’m able to help the team, so I don’t perceive the competition as something bad.”

Kiwior has made 16 appearances for Arsenal, starting four times this term.

