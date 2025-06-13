Arsenal are interested in signing RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa in a potential double swoop with Benjamin Sesko, according to reports.

Sesko is reportedly the Gunners’ top striker target as Mikel Arteta prioritises bringing in a new No.9 in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal fell short in the Premier League again this season, finishing second for the third year in a row, this time behind Liverpool instead of Manchester City.

The absence of an out-and-out centre-forward contributed to another trophyless campaign, and Arteta is finally willing to address that position.

The Gunners are also targeting a wide forward and have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Zubimendi will cost £51million, while Leipzig are holding out for at least £80m for Sesko, according to reports.

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has also been linked with Arsenal, while Manchester United are also rumoured to be keen.

With Leipzig not in the Champions League next season and a gentleman’s agreement in place since last year that Sesko can leave this summer, it looks increasingly certain that the Slovenian will leave Germany for England.

There has also been interest from Saudi Arabian champions Al Hilal, however the 22-year-old doesn’t want to play in the Middle East.

Arsenal have been negotiating with Leipzig for a while and have also grown interested in Sesko’s team-mate, Nusa.

This is according to CaughtOffside, where it’s reported Arsenal are ‘considering’ Nusa ‘during talks over Sesko’.

Nusa – who has previously been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford – scored five goals and provided eight assists in 40 club appearances in 2024/25.

The report claims that the Norwegian international (team-mates with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard) ‘would cost €45m’ (£38.2m).

Despite a fairly underwhelming goal and assist record this season, Nusa is ‘attracting interest’ from Chelsea, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Everton and Napoli, though Arsenal’s interest is the ‘most notable’.

It’s ‘not clear’ if any of those clubs have made the 20-year-old a ‘priority’ target or not, the report adds.

The report adds:

Nusa only joined Leipzig last summer, but it seems he could already be on his way out of the club as other big names circle. The former Club Brugge youngster is being monitored “closely”, according to one source, who also stressed that “no formal moves have been made” for the time being. Arsenal appreciate Nusa and could step up their interest later, though for the moment their priority in talks with Leipzig is to finally get the signing of Sesko over the line.

