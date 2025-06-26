Arsenal ‘considering’ transfer ‘hijack’ of £68m Spurs ‘statement signing’ target

Arsenal are considering a move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, who has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

Eze enjoyed a terrific 2024/25 campaign, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 34 Premier League matches as Palace finished 12th.

His finest moment came in the FA Cup final, where he netted the only goal of the game against Manchester City to win the Eagles their first ever major trophy.

Despite leading Oliver Glasner’s side into Europe for the first time, Eze could leave this summer.

There is strong interest from Spurs, who are plotting a ‘statement signing’ of the 26-year-old as talks to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo falter.

Eze has a release clause in the region of £68million and only has two years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park.

Unfortunately for Spurs, they are potentially facing competition from arch-rivals Arsenal, who have now expressed an interest in signing the England international.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is chasing a new left-winger this summer and is reportedly dreaming of signing Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. But as the Brazilian is not pushing to leave Spain, attention could turn to Eze.

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal are ‘threatening to hijack’ Spurs’ move for Eze, adding him to their list of left-wing targets.

Indeed, Arteta’s side are ‘considering’ making an offer for the ex-Queens Park Rangers youngster as a ‘cheaper’ alternative to Rodrygo.

The report adds that Palace are not looking to negotiate a fee for Eze and will point interested clubs to his £68m release clause.

A separate report from Ben Jacobs for GiveMeSport says Eze has been added to Arsenal’s shortlist, with sporting director Andrea Berta keen.

That report also claims Eze’s release clause ‘can be paid in three instalments’.

However, it’s again stressed that Rodrygo remains Arsenal’s ‘dream target’, though they are waiting to see if the Brazilian expresses a desire to leave.

Madrid are open to selling the 24-year-old for €90m (£76.7m), but he is yet to hold concrete talks with the club’s new head coach, Xabi Alonso.

Did you know that former Palace manager Alan Pardew once likened Eze to Johan Cruyff? Well, you do now.

“He has this great ability to just glide past people,” Pardew told talkSPORT in April.

“It’s almost silky, like Johan Cruyff used to move – just shift it and just leave people for dead.

“He’s not particularly rapid in terms of taking people on for a pace. He’s just clever. And he manoeuvres the ball to create a shot or create a pass. And he’s as good as anybody at doing that.

“I’m sure Palace won’t thank me for saying, but I think he could play for one of the big clubs for sure.”

