Is Arsenal conspiracy cult prompted by ‘antagonism and feeling of superiority’?

We are hoping the Champions League distracts people from Arsenal, conspiracies and referees. For now, we have yet more Arsenal chat.

VAR? Fixed it

Ok. I have two ideas to redirect the opprobrium from referees and onto the actual football clubs we pay to see. I don’t mean anything fancy like they get to run PGMOL or Mikel Arteta gets to be VAR for Manchester City games. Simple solutions that are probably already in use somewhere across the wired world of sports.

Firstly, instead of reviewing everything, give the teams a certain number of challenges. Somewhere between three for the whole game or two per half. In order to overturn the original call, a three-person panel must agree. One of these people should not be a referee. If your challenge is unsuccessful you lose it. To reduce the risk of misuse further, you could even say if you challenge unsuccessfully you lose a sub. This should reduce the number of disruptions in the game (except for things related to my second point) and ensure that we’re really looking at the clear and obvious. No-one can complain when VAR doesn’t check something because the teams themselves are asking you to do it.

Also, cue all the shithousery when the opposition has run out of challenges – delicious! This also makes VAR part of the art of football, something to manage. A feature rather than a bug. I can also imagine Arteta reviewing every Michael Oliver decision in the first half incorrectly, only to have Odegaard sent off for picking his nose in the second with Arsenal having lost their reviews. Probably not the ideal scenario to show the benefits of this rule, but excellent telly.

A second idea is that all red cards are reviewed at the monitor before being issued. These can be initiated only by the referee and the VAR panel. All four must agree for a red card to be issued. I.e. the ref thinks a foul is worth a red so they review it with the panel either at pitch side or on the big screen. You could even do it mic’d up rugby style for additional spectacle. I think we can all agree that we don’t really want to see red cards like the Arsenal one. Or several of Arsenal’s recent ones to be fair. The threshold for a red must be set high. In this scenario I imagine there would always have been at least one dissenter to Lewis-Skelly being sent off at the weekend.

Also, it’s bad sportsmanship to get an opposition player sent off so challenging a no-call on a red is banned. You can only challenge a red given to your own player. Though this is unlikely because the panel you’re appealing to has already unanimously decide to give it.

I don’t think any of that is particularly original (sorry Sean) but both would be an improvement on the current mess. The alternatives are sticking with what we have or binning off VAR altogether. I’m leaning more towards the latter, purely because I’m tired of talking about it.

Ashmundo (United closer to Champions League than relegation)

…Find some DNA of Perluigi Collina, make 500 clones and BOOM! World referee crisis sorted. You’re welcome PGMOL.

Clive (LFC)

Red/black card for professional fouls?

I’ve just read that Lewis-Skelly has avoided a suspension for his red card at the weekend and find myself working if there is something in the overall outcome of this situation.

In GAA games, in Ireland, a player can receive what’s known as a black card which is essentially a ten-minute sinbinning for a cynical foul committed intentionally on an opposing player, for whatever reason. There’s no practicality in using rules from other sports for every scenario but what about this solution for professional fouls in football, which are incredibly frustrating and shouldn’t just be accepted as part of the game.

Why not trial red carding players who intentionally foul an opposing player(s) preventing a counterattack or similar type scenario, but without the three-game ban? That would surely support a more honest and thrilling version where players are less likely to commit the foul and impact their team’s chances of winning the game. Not everyone will like it but worth a shot in my view. An intentional foul is obvious and blatant to everything, that’s not to say the ref or the VAR will get every decision correct.

Dazza, Dublin, LFC

Why can’t we all be friends?

Why does the shittiness of the PGMOL and Michael Oliver have to be a tribal issue? Specifically to the pious comments from someone calling themselves a Liverpool fan –

Derek LFC (January 2025) – “Social media Arsenal types need to step away from the computer. Sure they are being fed horseshit by the likes of AFTV and they are gobbling it up.”

Derek LFC (October 2020) – “Pickford’s assault on VVD? That is pure incompetence from the VAR. Wasnt he the same guy who was in the box for Man Utd v Liverpool at OT last season? The one who allowed United’s goal to stand whilst ruling out Mané’s? That official should be fired no question. And why isnt there more than one person looking at VAR?”

Maybe it’s personal growth? I don’t know, I struggle with that kind of growth when it comes to PL referees given that they stood by as three Arsenal players within six years (Diaby, Eduardo, Ramsey) suffered career-enders comparable to or worse than Van Dijk’s. If one of those can get you het up Derek, you’ll understand that three tends to leave an aftertaste. The aftertaste becomes full-blown bile when you’re being lectured about player and referee safety by the same PGMOL who fiddled while ours were getting mercilessly hacked.

I don’t think it’s just Arsenal getting cheated, I think Liverpool have suffered in the past too. Of course David Coote was corrupt, of course he’s just the tip of the iceberg. Of course Klopp (and Rafa) had the same agenda against them as Arsene (foreign, doesn’t invite me over for wine) and Arteta (foreign, celebrates too much). Back from the hairdryer Ferguson days, I suspect City fans can probably recall decisions favouring United that made their eyelid twitch. I certainly do.

The reason why corruption keeps coming up is not to undermine Liverpool’s triumphs or to deny that City fans have as much right as anyone to want to see their club win trophies, or even to deny that Ferguson was a great manager, as much as that annoys me. It is to focus on two decades-long patterns in PL refereeing – it remains exceptionally incestuous, regionally and racially, with implications for fairness and consistency. And the professional distance between referees and the refereed is selectively ignored in favour of quid pro quo favours or money. When these come to light, we don’t get accountability, we get omerta and diversionary tactics.

That’s not an Arsenal agenda, it should be on the agenda for any football fan.

TG (Arsenal)

As you were…

Let’s just confirm what we’ve seen (and I’m talking MLS sending off)

Sending off was a farce

VAR was a farce

Media reaction was a farce

Fan reaction was a farce

Fan reaction to the fan reaction was a farce

And it was all for nought because the FA have overturned the red card and we’re all back to where we were except now with just a little more jade in our jadedness towards organised football.

What in the actual!

On an aside, anyone sending death threats over football should get some friends instead. It’s card-carrying moron behaviour.

Alexander Tovey

Red overturned, 100 cookies and other musings

As has been alluded to over the past few days by podcasts, journalists, and fans: football is far too tribal to cobble together to take down the PGMOL and the elite.

It is funny because society is eating themselves politically in a very similar way. Choosing a side vs banding together. Are you familiar with the 100 cookies analogy?

You have 100 cookies on a plate, a billionaire and two working class persons at the table, one man takes 2 cookies, the billionaire takes 98 cookies and says to the 3rd man – that guy just took your cookie.

Wake up everyone, the PGMOL is a joke, as are all the left wing and right wing politicians. Oh, and since this turned into a rant, so are FIFA by the way, for refusing to monitor human rights for the Saudi world cup. F##k the slaves and gays, am I right!

Anyway, back to Arsenal….

The irony of ‘SH LFC’ writing in the mailbox yesterday saying “Arsenal – It was a red – and these should be given more often.”

That’s the point all Arsenal fans are trying to make to everyone SH, THEY ARENT GIVEN, ever, let alone “more often”. Do you see now SH? And I’m not picking on SH, others have written similar things too. Even the match of the day commentator said “Well he’ll get a yellow for that, oh its a red” even he was shocked.

Thankfully, and rightly so, Lewis Skelley/Arsenal won their appeal.

So why was Arsenal made an example of (again)? As I wrote, and many others have written also, there isn’t a PGMOL conspiracy against Arsenal, but it has to be one mighty big coincidence that Michael Oliver has given more red cards, more yellow cards (per foul) AND more penalties against Arsenal at 0.24. than any other team he refs against.

He clearly either hates Arsenal or is corrupt. It’s one or the other. I almost wish we had John Moss back, who was just terrible for pretty much everyone.

Finally, if i may add, F365, please don’t lump Arsenal fans into the same batch when speaking on things such as wishing Havertz wife a miscarriage (it was a 17 year old child apparently), or death threats to Oliver. Those aren’t fans. They’re trolls, and every club has them.

Strevs, AFC, Canada

(Is that Rob A who worked at Equity red star? If so, hello)

Arsenal ripe for conspiracy theory

Define Conspiracy Theory: a belief that some secret but influential organisation is responsible for an event or phenomenon.

What are character traits of people who believe in them? Two traits that tend to be associated with conspiracy ideation: antagonism and a feeling of superiority. Conspiracy theorists often think very highly of their in-group. People who are not like them are held accountable for the ills of the world, while their own community of like-minded conspiracy theorists is seen as blameless and exceptional.

It has been 21 years since Arsenal last won the league.

There is a sense of entitlement in the Arsenal fanbase that doesn’t match up with that gap. Considering that in that time, they’ve also not won a European trophy suggests that perhaps, they’ve found a ceiling they can’t yet break through despite investment and managerial changes.

Given how badly City dropped off this year, you’d assume naturally the team who would most likely sit at the top of the table would be a club who came 2nd seasons in a row. Instead, that club has yet to establish themselves at the top of the table and everyone is to blame but themselves.

The internet creates echo chambers, either on X or message boards or fan sites or YouTube etc. You keep hearing the same thing because you follow like minded individuals. This doesn’t always match reality, and as fanbases, it is incredibly easy to get swept away.

While I don’t presume these people represent the Arsenal fanbase as a whole, they are the loudest and as such, ones that make the headlines and quite frankly, it’s pretty shocking.

Could it simply be that Arsenal have hit a ceiling in terms of what they are capable of? Could it be that the players aren’t as great as they hoped, and that the squad isn’t strong enough to sustain the form that takes them from 2nd to 1st? Does it have to be a conspiracy? Could it be that while Arteta learnt a lot from Pep, he simply doesn’t have the x-factor to make those ideas a reality?

Is there not a common sense middle ground that acknowledges things don’t always go their way but that they’ve also failed to take advantage of a spectacular collapse from City without screaming about conspiracies?

Barry (Perth)



Just because we’re paranoid…

There’s a cartoon about climate change that’s been doing the rounds for a while now, where an auditorium full of people is watching a presentation about global warming, and one guy in the audience is standing up and shouting to everyone else “But what if it’s all a hoax and we create a better world for nothing?!”

Just because Arsenal fans are all swivel-eyed lunatics, doesn’t mean the issues they raise around refereeing standards don’t bear addressing.

Matt, AFC (just to be clear, I’m not calling climate change scientists lunatics)

Neymar the worst signing ever?!

WOW.

So Neymar leaves Al-Hilal after a £77m transfer and 17 months into a £129m a year contract. This implies he got paid £182m while he was there.

So £259m total cost for a total of 7 appearances. 3 assists. 1 goal.

That’s £259m a goal. £64.75m a goal contribution. £37m per appearance.

Just wow.

Nishul Saperia

(And I thought Antony was a bad transfer……well he was but this must beat it!!)