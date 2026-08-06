Arsenal make shock contact over £70m Premier League star as Vinicius Junior alternative

Arsenal have made an enquiry to sign Everton star Iliman Ndiaye this summer after news that Vinicius Junior will stay at Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Gunners have already signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge to improve their attack as a replacement for Leandro Trossard, who left the Emirates Stadium to join Besiktas earlier in the summer.

Arsenal are looking for at least one more attacker after refusing to compete with Chelsea for Morgan Rogers, who left Aston Villa for Stamford Bridge in a deal worth £117m.

Sporting director Andrea Berta and head coach Mikel Arteta quickly switched to other targets with rumours Arsenal were willing to pull out all the stops to sign Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior this summer.

A move to Arsenal had looked more likely in recent days – but a meeting with the Real Madrid hierarchy this week ended well for Vinicius Junior, and The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed an ‘agreement’ on Thursday evening between the two parties over a new contract.

Ornstein wrote on X: ‘Real Madrid reach agreement with Vinicius Junior to sign new contract. #RMFC raised offer after 18 months of talks failed to produce breakthrough & now set to confirm extension. 26yo was open to #AFC move if no renewal. W/ @MarioCortegana @TheAthleticFC.’

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There have been rumours that Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams could be an option after Vinicius Junior chose Real Madrid, while Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola is likely to chose Liverpool over a move to Arsenal this summer.

Could Arsenal bid for Ndiaye after Vini Jr failure?

And now reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Arsenal have made enquiries for Senegal international Ndiaye with the Everton forward a player the Gunners “really like”.

Jacobs said on Latte Firm: “I heard the other day that Iliman Ndiaye is a player that Arsenal really like. He’s rejected a contract proposal at Everton for now and Al Hilal are working on that deal, maybe they’ll pull it off, but Arsenal are one of the clubs that made an enquiry.”

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Ndiaye has been heavily linked with a move to Al-Hilal recently with the Saudi Pro League side working on a deal as Everton look for around £70m for the former Sheffield United star.

The Senegal international has previously been open about testing himself at a higher level, Ndiaye said: “Everyone’s going to be watching the World Cup. It’s definitely a big opportunity for me. You don’t know where football will take you next. As I’ve always said, I want to be the best player and to do that, you have to play at the top.

“I want to be playing at the top level. I want to be playing Champions League football.”

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