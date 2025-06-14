Arsenal have ‘made initial contacts’ over a move for Lille star Alexsandro after the centre-back played every minute for Brazil in their World Cup qualifiers last week.

The 25-year-old was handed his first two caps by Carlo Ancelotti in the 0-0 draw with Ecuador and the 1-0 win over Paraguay, impressing at the heart of the Brazil defence alongside PSG captain Marquinhos.

The Gunners are well stocked in defence, with Riccardo Calafiori and Jakub Kiwior the perfectly capable stand-ins for the star centre-back pairing of Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba.

But Brazilian outlet UOL claim Arsenal, along with Napoli, are ‘monitoring’ Alexsandro – valued at £17m by Transfermarkt – as ‘they like the Brazilian’s profile’.

Arsenal representatives were in attendance to watch the defender in action against Paraguay on Wednesday and it’s claimed Alexsandro ‘studies a possible move to a new club in the coming weeks’.

Speaking about his future this week, Alexsandro said: “It depends on [Lille] president [Olivier] Letang. You’d have to ask him. I am calm and not in any rush to leave. He will decide my future.”

Alexsandro hasn’t had an easy path to top level football, joining Portuguese third tier side Praiense after failing to secure a professional contract in Brazil, moving to fellow third-division side Amoro and then to Chavez in the second division to help them secure promotion, before Lille paid £1.7m for him in the summer of 2022.

Having helped Lille to a fifth-placed finish in Ligue 1 to secure Europa League football for next season, Alexsandro made it clear how much he has been helped by Lille head coach Bruno Genesio.

“He helps me a lot off the pitch too. We talk a lot together. He tries to understand me,” Alexsandro told BeFootball.

“That’s something that helps me a lot on the pitch. He talks to every player, every week. Whether there’s a need or not, he comes and talks with you. If he feels like he sees you a little sad, he also comes and tries to understand what’s going on.

“I love him very much and I wish him many good things because he deserves it. He has a good heart. He is a great coach.

“I hope that next year we can work together and that we can, once again, achieve great things.”

While sporting director works on signing a striker and a new left winger to compete with Gabriel Martinelli for a starting spot, Arsenal are also in the market for a right winger to ease the burden on Bukayo Saka, and PSV Eindhoven have opened the door to a possible candidate for that role.

The Gunners have been linked with Johan Bakayoko for some time, who came close to a move to Brentford two years ago when the Bees had a £37m bid accepted for the Belgium international, only for Bakayoko to say no to the transfer.

According to the Eindhovens Dagblad (ED), PSV are now ready to cash in on the 22-year-old, who has just one year remaining on his current deal and will listen to offers of just £17m for the winger, who got 12 goals and three assists in 2024/2025.