Arsenal ‘contacted’ by Serie A trio as star Arteta ‘believes in a lot’ makes January transfer decision

Serie A trio Napoli, AC Milan and Roma have all ‘approached’ Arsenal over the winter signing of Jakub Kiwior, according to reports.

Arsenal paid around £20million to sign Kiwior from Italian side Spezia in the January transfer window.

He has found chances hard to come by under Mikel Arteta with Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba starring in the heart of the Gunners’ defence.

Kiwior is more likely to come in for Gabriel than Saliba, as a fellow left-footed centre-back, but the Brazilian has been excellent over the last two seasons.

The Polish international was given an opportunity in the starting XI at the start of the season but Arteta’s back-line looked out of sorts without Gabriel in there, which is a testament to his ability and not because of Kiwior’s inclusion.

Kiwior is able to play as a centre-back, left-back and defensive midfielder and is highly rated in north London despite his lack of minutes on the pitch.

He has only played 16 times for the Premier League giants, scoring once.

There has been a lot of talk recently about the long-term future of Kiwior, with interest coming from Serie A.

Roma, Milan and Atalanta have all been strongly linked in recent weeks, though Arsenal appear to be reluctant to let him leave, even on loan for the second half of 2023/24.

A fresh report from Foot Mercato says there has been contact from Milan, Napoli and Roma ‘in recent weeks’.

It is claimed that the Rossoneri want to sign Kiwior – who has a ‘good reputation in Italy’ – on loan with an option to buy.

A departure feels unlikely though, as Arteta ‘believes in him a lot’ and the player ‘wants to make his mark at Arsenal’.

Kiwior’s lack of minutes at club level is not hindering his form for Poland, with his performances over the international break – in particular against Czech Republic – likely to have ‘seduced’ those at the Emirates.

The Gunners ‘absolutely do not want to part with the player’ in January and is ‘considered the future of the club’, the report from transfer expert Santi Aouna states.

Kiwior ‘is not insensitive’ to Milan’s interest and offer to sign him on loan with the option to make the move permanent, but he has one big priority at this moment in time: to ‘impose himself’ at Arsenal.

