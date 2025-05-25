According to reports, Arsenal have been ‘contacted’ by the representatives of a Manchester United player looking to leave this summer.

The Gunners are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as they need to sign upgrades in various positions to boost their chances of winning the Premier League and/or Champions League next season.

Injuries have ravaged Arsenal this season, but their displays in the Premier League have not been good enough, as they have fallen way short of Liverpool in the race for the Premier League.

Arsenal have shown what they are capable of in the Champions League as they reached the semi-finals of the competition, but they must make a couple of statement signings to reach a new level of winning trophies regularly.

Their top priority is to sign a new striker, but they also need to sign a winger as an upgrade/strong competition is required for Gabriel Martinelli on the left.

It has been widely reported that Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams is their leading target, but Man Utd star Alejandro Garnacho has suddenly emerged as a left-field alternative.

Garnacho is nearing the exit door at Man Utd as a report on Saturday revealed he has been told to ‘find a new club’ after his angry outburst at his lack of minutes in the Europa League final.

The United winger has been heavily criticised for his poor performances and attitude this season as he’s struggled to cope with the change to Ruben Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Garnacho has been heavily linked with an exit over the past year as Man Utd need to sell to buy and his pure profit sale would significantly raise funds.

It remains to be seen whether Garnacho will become a serious target for Arsenal, but a report from The Boot Room claims his team have ‘contacted’ the Gunners as the ‘unhappy’ forward has ‘accepted’ that his future lies away from Old Trafford.

Garnacho’s representatives have ‘looked to’ north London for an unexpected exit route, but Arsenal are looking at eight alternatives for their winger signing.

The report adds: