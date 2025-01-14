There’s still a lot to be said about Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, with fans keen to point out that he hasn’t spent that much.

Send your views on this – or maybe watch some football on Tuesday night – to theeditor@football365.com

One small point

All the Arsenal fans leaping to the defence of Arteta are missing the point of why he gets so much flak from opposing fans; he’s such an insufferable c**t. We all want him to fail.

Lewis, Busby Way

Sacking him would still be madness, mind

The idea that Arteta should be replaced is frankly ludicrous and calls for him to go are testament to the outstanding entitlement some people possess.

Very briefly, because having to defend Arteta makes me feel dirty, Arsenal are a much better team because he is your manager. For many many years Arsenal were the definition of the phrase ‘all bark and no bite’. You made a big show of things but ultimately you were nothing to worry about and could be dismissed by the first international break.

Mikel has taken that soft as shite lot and turned them into literally the best defensive team the Premier League has ever seen, and who in a short space of time are now serious and consistent title contenders. The set piece threat is actually insane. Their Premier League xg for corners, just corners, is 14 after only 20 games which is as much as most teams manage in two full seasons. Arsenal are annoyingly extraordinary in many ways and are quite objectively only a few minor adjustments from being among the best teams in the world.

The big gripe seems to be that he hasn’t bought a world class striker. Aside from the fact there aren’t many of those around how does getting rid of the manager solve that. That would be like having a £500m fighter jet with faulty missiles and thinking a new pilot will fix the problem.

Do these things. Stop whinging. Be happy that your team is actually really good. Then buy a f**king striker!

Dave, Manchester

​

…So, Arteta shouldn’t be sacked because when he came in, the club were struggling and needed a large rebuild.

He shouldn’t be sacked because any expectations of getting success during the rebuild are silly.

He shouldn’t be sacked because 2nd place is good considering the state of the rivals.

He shouldn’t be sacked because while he spent a lot of money (much the same as Klopp when he arrived) it averages out to not that much.

Now, I agree with the first three entirely, and indeed I really personally don’t want him sacked even though I really personally cannot stand the guy (maybe it’s in part because he keeps playing a certain player, with no peep from the classy fans or the famed women’s team?).

The last one, however, I don’t buy. Sure, you can’t generally get much for little money these days. So, it seems then the important bit is making those transfers of sufficient quality instead. Are you defenders seriously saying he couldn’t have found £42m for Palmer? Couldn’t have found £35-43m for Gakpo? Yet he could find £65m for Havertz, £45m for Jesus and £100m for Rice?

But on the whole, I agree. Managers need time to build and fix their sides. Knee jerk reactions to a poor run especially when injuries stack up are foolish, and set things back.

I’m sure none of those fans advocating for Arteta to remain and finish the job wouldn’t dream of suggesting otherwise to another club…

Badwolf (Let’s all be kinder in 2025 – at least while Southgate isn’t bothering us)

Arsenal are not massive spenders actually

After the loss to Manchester United, as I sadly expected the noise around Arteta and the online abuse etc, towards the manager and certain players at the club is everywhere I look online and all too familiar.

I’m an Arsenal fan, and not one for getting vitriolic about players and managers, but I’m also not wearing rose tinted glasses either, I can see when something is a clear and obvious issue. So I’m writing this trying to show from a balanced place why the fans need to get behind Mikel and the squad right now, rather than help to tear them down.

I have been a fan of Arteta and the work he has done for the club. It’s been just over 5 years since he took over, although it’s actually 4 full seasons. When he took over the club was a shambolic mess, so much so it was almost like the club felt diseased. Far too many top players guilty of not pulling their weight, bad attitudes, a feeling amongst the fanbase of attacking the club they claim to support being ok, (Things were bad then around the club that it might have been a little justified, but I still hate that shit from big club fans who act like spoiled brats).

That’s a tough job for anyone to take on at a major club in England, with everything like that comes with managing a top six club, and this is his first managerial position, going up against two of the greatest managers in Premier League history. This was always going to be a long difficult journey.

I’m going to break the on-pitch part down to 3 parts.

The first part, the first 2 ½ Seasons, Dec 2019 – May 2022. His first 6 months were basically just correcting the ship’s direction. His first two full seasons can be categorized by looking at progress in terms of closing the gap and squad improvement, as he spent most of the next two seasons getting rid of a lot of the dead wood and corrosive players, starting to build the squad his way, and looking at forward progress from where we were when he took over to where we were by the end of his second full season.

The second part, from June 2022-May 2024 is again looking at success in progression terms and how close he had brought us in comparison to where the bar in not just the EPL, but world football was set at, and the two genuine challenges at the EPL Title. The third part, and perhaps most importantly, looks at this season, the summer transfer window just gone and where we are at this moment in time and if the pressure he’s under is justified and valid.

His first half season, 2019/20 season he brought about enough of a response in a broken squad that the improvement in the side was as good as could be expected. 23 points from 18 games/54 points @ 1.27ppg before he took over, 33 from 20 games/60 points @ 1.65ppg. 8th place, but we were on for maybe 12th or 13th under Emery, That’s a good enough start, and he topped that off with an FA Cup win.

The 2020/21 season when we finished 8th again, 61 points (seven more than 19/20) 1.61ppg, but coupled with the squad work that had been achieved, the improvement felt majorly positive. Then climbing to 5th in 2021/22, 69 points @ 1.8 ppg and making decent squad upgrades again. Mikel had now had 5 transfer windows, and had brought in Odegaard, Partey, Magalhaes, White, Ramsdale and Tomiyasu, all of which felt like quality improvements to the side.

With the progression of young talents like Saka and Martinelli, this was now well and truly his Arsenal and with a trophy, progression in closing the gap to the leading clubs and being back in European competition overall this part of his tenure had been a significant success.

The next season saw us compete for the EPL for the first time since the 2016 season, finishing second to a City side that won the Quadruple and should be recognised as the greatest side ever in football based on that achievement. 84 points @2.21ppg, again a big step forward. Then followed another season of the same, second to City. this time accruing 89 points @2.34ppg, with a GD of +62, which the previous year would have actually seen us finish as champions over Man City on GD, however City improved in the league again and it wasn’t enough. Yet with everything being a step forward year on year, overall it has to be considered successful.

A lot of people will talk about the money that has been spent, often making out like Arteta has had a huge warchest, yet the actual reality is that our spending is average in relation to the teams were competing with. Looking at those four seasons as a whole, total spent alongside league position and points makes for an interesting read.

For all the noise around how much Arteta has spent, only Liverpool, who were Champions at the start of that period, have spent a notably lower amount of money. Man Utd and Spurs have spent almost as much as we have (MU £2.8M less, Spurs £13.7m less) so the narrative that Arteta has spent a huge amount of money is far from what people make it out to be, and he has been very effective with the progress he’s achieved with it.

Now for the present, and for all the progress and improvement during Mikel Arteta’s tenure, the here and now is what matters most, and we’re now at a point where only success in terms of silverware can really be considered acceptable progress. Yet here we are not even halfway through January, out of the FA Cup and on the verge of exiting The League Cup, 6 points off Liverpool in the league, having played an extra match and with a squad decimated so badly by injuries that even a blind man could see how badly we need new signings.

How Arteta handles the next few weeks in the transfer market and the rest of this season following is critical for himself and for the club. I personally hope that he uses this challenge to develop further as a manager and take Arsenal to the next level, time will answer that.

However to all the Arsenal fans out there calling for him to be fired and contributing to reintroducing that toxic feeling around the club, what the hell is wrong with you. Of the 5 years Arteta’s been in charge this, the first 4 ½ have to be considered a success overall, and this is the time to get behind him and the players, not make it worse. If by the end of the season things ain’t improved enough, then maybe it will be time to change direction, but until then he deserves an opportunity to show he can fix the issues at hand and take the next step, he’s earned that from anyone who calls themselves a true gooner. Now’s the time to get behind the club till May.

Brian Kelsey

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mbeumo to join Williams at Arsenal, Man City to sign three in perfect January window for title race

👉 Mikel Arteta sack calls get a massive kicking from Arsenal fans

👉Ten mostly unreasonable reasons for Arsenal to sack Mikel Arteta

…It must be quite an enjoyable job picking the mails after big games like Arsenal vs. Man Utd.

Arsenal, 2nd in the league and now Champions League regulars vs. fallen giants Manchester United just hovering a bit above the relegation zone in 13th. A well-run club vs a very badly run one.

Injury hit Arsenal, which matched (previously) free-scoring Champions City on goal difference last season and 2 points behind, have had a little bit of a wobble in the last couple of games, whereas United have been a widely recognised utter clown show for some years now and their fanbase generally can’t handle it.

They are a mid table club now, and produced a lucky giant killing performance because the home side cosplayed as Tottenham for the night (that white kit is cursed I tell ya!).

This is why the result was such a shocker. Havertz has been off-form since his illness and had a stinker (this doesn’t warrant the disgusting abuse his wife received on Insta, and I hope they find and deal with the culprits). But yeah, all pile on the Gooners and Arteta, because that’s the tired ol’ cliche.

“He’s the Spanish Pulis!” they crow “He’s spent 700m to finish second!” jeers!

Give your heads a wobble!

Here is the money spent by top the six since Arteta took charge, from December 2019 to present day:

1. Chelsea £1.7BN

2. Man United £963m

3. Tottenham £869M

4. Arsenal £792m

5. Man City £755m

6. Liverpool £545m

Where are they? That’s right, 4th! Now, considering where Arsenal were before he took over, to now, securing Champs League footie and fighting for the title, that is a pretty good return.

It is insane to see how Man U, Chelsea and, shockingly, Spurs get a free pass when they have spent considerably more. Why aren’t they getting such flack? Oh yeah “engagement”

But – don’t let facts get in the way of the absolute nonsense you peddle (like JN playing Fantasy Manager swap wanting to replace him with Thomas Frank lol).

You simply don’t like Arteta because he keeps proving you wrong, and you’ll all be ever so quiet again very soon. Keep on hating 😛

COYG

Cuzalino

Mikel Arteta has earned some patience

4 January 1992. It’s a date that probably doesn’t mean much to most, but fans in a certain part of Wales know exactly what happened on that day.

It was the day Wrexham (bottom of Division 4 in May 1991) beat Arsenal (Champions and top of Division 1 in May 1991) in the FA Cup 3rd round.

That was a season during which Arsenal also made a pretty rotten defence of our league title – eventually recovering to finish fourth.

I only bring it up as that season sat between becoming champions and becoming the first club ever to win both cups in the same season.

A lot of things went wrong in 1991/92 and a lot of things have gone wrong for Arteta this season, but Arsenal have been on an upwards trajectory for some time now and one rotten season (in which we’re still sitting second) shouldn’t change that.

Questions should be asked in a year’s time if we still don’t have a potent striker, but for me, Arteta has bought enough good will to have a stinker of a season.

Happy New Year – even Stewie.

Graham Simons, Gooner, Norf London

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mbeumo to join Williams at Arsenal, Man City to sign three in perfect January window for title race

👉 Mikel Arteta sack calls get a massive kicking from Arsenal fans

👉Ten mostly unreasonable reasons for Arsenal to sack Mikel Arteta

…Ergh, can I come back to the mailbox yet? Has Stewie gone back to his mum’s basement yet?

I cannot read anymore of this vitriolic sensationalist bollocks, it’s painful, and entirely perpetuated by non Arsenal fans.

Actual fans are almost certainly completely chuffed with how it is at the moment, bar the last few w**k results.

I am remembering what it was like just before Wenger left, and when Emery was in charge, it was toxic and I felt completely disconnected from Arsenal.

My first love, before kids and the mrs, Arsenal was there. Every kit, pictures cut out from Match, programmes kept, old tickets the lot.

And Mikel Arteta reignited that in me, connected me back with my club, and built a great team.

Of course everyone and their cat knows we need a striker, but they aren’t as prevalent as the trolls would like you to believe, and yes we do need to win something, but I hope for one they persevere with Arteta, we came so close, and we will be there again.

Please don’t let us be like that small club up the road or the clown car in West London.

F*ck that.

Up the Arsenal.

Danny P

Or…

For all Arteta’s failures the most poignant are the players he tried desperately to sign but failed. Antony until United saved arsenal, mudhryk until Chelsea stepped in.

He could’ve paid 35 million for kudus but chose to pay 105million for Rice and 65million for Havertz.

That tells the story about Arteta. Failure is in his DNA.

Evans

…Please go now Arteta, you are presiding over a false dream. Just an FA CUP in several years is unacceptable.

You have hit a brick wall and players have become absolutely stale. Do the decent thing, and resign, Arteta.

Hopefully, soon.

Peter Rawlins (core Arsenal Supporter).

Transfer window lingo bingo

We are now 13 days into the transfer window (such as it is) and while nothing much appears to be happening there are numerous stories about possible transfers.

Given that, can someone explain to me the difference between the following

Club A is tracking….

Club A is monitoring….

Club A is interested in …

Club A has identified….

Club A has asked Club B to keep them informed about…

Are they all the same or are there various degrees of interest?

And given Murphy’s form I am not sure if Newcastle now needs a new right winger.

JH (NUFC)

Why do Man Utd fans feel like they’re back?

I feel like I could bring this up at any point over the last 10 years and it would be true. Why are on earth are United fans getting all giddy again thinking everything is changing?! I see it constantly. Arsenal battered you on Sunday, they were lucky to get to penalties. Now all I’m seeing is how much of a genius Amorim is and is this is the turning point. I thought the City game was the turning point?

Every single summer they think they’ve had a great transfer window too and I’ll see them placing themselves way higher than they should be in the league table predictions. They’re against Southampton at Old Trafford on Thursday so maybe they really are back and will secure their first win in SEVEN games.

Dion Byrne