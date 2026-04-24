Arsenal could wear 2026/27 kit in Champions League final as Adidas confirms release date

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Adidas has confirmed the exact date when Arsenal fans will be able to see their new home shirt.

The sportswear giant has confirmed a date of 14 May for the launch of the new season’s home shirt and the club could wear it for the final home game of the season against Burnley, as well as a potential Champions League final if they progress past Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.

Arsenal are in a multi-year deal with Adidas and that means the club would be allowed to wear the 2026/27 shirt this season.

It means Arsenal could choose to wear the new home shirt for a potential Premier League trophy presentation if the Gunners can stay ahead of Manchester City in the final few games of the season, instantly ensuring it will be an iconic kit in the club’s history.

Fans will be able to buy the shirt from the Arsenal store on 14 May and prices are expected to be around £85 for an adult shirt or £120 for an ‘authentic’ adult replica of the shirt worn by the players themselves.

The new Arsenal kit is expected to feature a darker red than this year’s shirt, with white sleeves and shoulders matching the new Adidas templates for the new season. It will have black and red stripes down the sleeves and the large, wordless Adidas three stripe logo.

An away kit is rumoured to be dark blue with yellow and red stripes and will be released later in summer.

Arsenal are one of Adidas’ Elite clubs and the brand will launch the kit the day before Manchester United and a week before Liverpool’s new home shirt is announced. As part of the Elite partnership Arsenal fans will be able to buy authentic long-sleeve shirts as part of the launch.

Arsenal fans can expect up to four shirts as part of the Adidas deal, as well as several pre-match shirts for the 2026/27 season. Adidas will also launch lifestyle collections including a new version of the Lifestyler branded collection of t-shirts, jackets and track suits.

You can see the new Arsenal range here.