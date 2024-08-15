Arsenal creep up on Chelsea, with Gunners waiting to pounce for elite striker at back end of window

Arsenal could yet pounce for Chelsea target Victor Osimhen, as Mikel Arteta has asked to be kept informed about his situation as the transfer window enters the final stages.

Osimhen has seemed a possible mover for much of the summer window. After 41 Serie A goals in two seasons, and Napoli setting his price tag at £100million, he’s an elite striker who should be reachable for some big clubs.

Chelsea have made attempts to get him through the door this summer, but they have borne no fruit as yet. Of late, it has been suggested they are ‘on the verge’ of a deal for Osimhen, with Cesare Casadei and Romelu Lukaku heading to Napoli, along with another £39million, in a large swap deal.

Whether or not that does secure the Osimhen transfer remains to be seen, and if not, Arsenal could sneak back up on the Blues, after reports suggested Arteta has been asked to be kept informed about the striker’s situation.

That suggests that he could lead his Gunners side to the transfer if it becomes clear that Chelsea can’t get the deal done, with the end of the transfer window approaching.

Arsenal have had eyes on a number of top strikers, such as Viktor Gyokeres and Ivan Toney, as well as Osimhen, throughout the summer.

It does not look as if any genuine attempts to get any of them are currently being made, but it doesn’t seem unlikely that the Gunners will chance their arm for Osimhen if Chelsea fail.

While Kai Havertz was not a bad option at times last season, netting 13 Premier League goals, Osimhen certainly seems as if he could increase the productivity of the front line, and potentially guide Arsenal the the title which has eluded them by just a place for the last two campaigns.

