Arsenal won in the Champions League last night to continue their flawless start in that competition on the back of moving within two points of the Premier League summit despite having to negotiate the toughest opening run of games.

So, of course, the only possible conclusion to draw from this is that… they, like everyone else in the Big Six, are in fact engulfed in crisis.

It’s all going wrong for absolutely everybody, apparently, including Manchester City. They were undone last night by a man who has pulled off the neat trick of being both ‘forgotten’ and ‘infamous’.

Misery loves company

It’s crisis season in the Premier League. And we are very much enjoying the efforts being put in by everyone from the clubs themselves, to fans and the press to create the perfect storm. We don’t think we’ve ever had it before, but it feels like we’re this close to declaring a full-blown crisis at every single member of the Big Six.

Man United and Chelsea are both in actual crisis, that much we know. Spurs have to keep scoring late equalisers after drab performances against mediocre opposition. Liverpool are top of the league, sure, but are now riddled with cracks and fissures, while Man City have been frequently unconvincing.

It leaves only Arsenal, and you might think it would be hard to create any kind of crisis narrative there, what with them perfectly poised to strike in the league after negotiating a difficult start and with a far easier run of games to come, and also last night making it two wins out of two to start the Champions League.

At this early stage the bookies currently make them narrow favourites in both those competitions.

But a quick look at the headlines this morning reveals that even Arsenal are struggling. Maybe Crystal Palace really are going to Do A Leicester.

From just the Mirror alone we have this…

Arsenal make hard work of Olympiacos as Champions League problem laid bare

…and this…

Arsenal talisman shines but Gunners have familiar issue in Olympiacos win

…and this…

Martin Odegaard makes telling admission about Arsenal team-mate after Olympiacos victory

…and this…

Arsenal hit with Gabriel Magalhaes injury blow during Champions League clash

Just a reminder; they largely dominated the game, won it 2-0, and sit alongside only Champions League powerhouses Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, PSG, Inter and Qarabag with a perfect record after two games.

Let’s go through all that misery and despair one headline at a time, shall we?

The ‘Champions League problem laid bare’ comes from a John Cross opinion piece and is in fact nothing to do with Arsenal at all, but an entirely reasonable point about the early games in this still-newish 36-team format lacking any real jeopardy or peril. Not that you’d tell from all these headlines, mind.

The ‘familiar issue’ is that Arsenal didn’t score all the chances they created. They did, though, score two of them and that was very much enough.

With Odegaard, we’re back on some familiar, forlorn ‘words have meanings’ territory and that to admit to something is to confirm its truth reluctantly or unwillingly because what you’re confirming is generally considered to be bad. Odegaard’s ‘telling admission’ is that Arsenal have incredible squad depth now and it is driving everyone on.

‘I think the quality and the depth and we have so many players who can play so it’s just a feeling from every single player now on the pitch, you want to prove that you deserve it, you want to keep your spot. I think that’s good for us, that competitiveness and the competition in the squad.’

Fair play to crack interviewer Martin Keown for wheedling out of Odegaard the mortifying confession that Arsenal have ‘quality and depth’ and that this is good.

And the deadly serious ‘Gabriel Magalhaes injury blow’ with which Arsenal have been so violently ‘hit’ is that he got a bit of a kick in a fairly low-key game so Mikel Arteta very sensibly decided not to take any chances with such a key player even though he could have continued if needed.

As Arteta himself said: ‘He could carry on but we chose not to take a risk.’ What a blow. What a hit.

Guys, sometimes things are just going quite well and a quite good win is just a quite good win. It’s okay. The sky is not always falling in.

Mini fuss

After yesterday’s cracks and fissures from the Daily Star, The Sun can’t quite bring themselves to declare Premier League champions and current leaders Liverpool to be in full-blown crisis. That would be mad, wouldn’t it? So what do we call it?

Reds face a mini-crisis so early in the season after back-to-back losses

A Martin Lipton piece entitled ‘Five things that have gone wrong for Liverpool’ – who are, and we will keep repeating ourselves here, still top of the actual Premier League table – also describes their defeats this week as a ‘mini-wobble’.

Now, we’re not sure that can be right. A wobble is surely already less serious than a crisis. If you’re in a mini-crisis then you’re already at full wobble, for us. And if it is indeed a mini-wobble then it cannot yet be a mini-crisis.

There’s a danger we’re overthinking it. Mediawatch is all for this ‘mini’ concept, though, and looks forward to hailing the mini-revival if and when Ruben Amorim ever manages to win back-to-back games at Manchester United.

Infamy, infamy

Mediawatch has its issues with the Mirror describing Monaco penalty hero Eric Dier as a ‘forgotten England man’ given that he has spent his post-Tottenham career at such obscure footballing backwaters as Bayern Munich and now Monaco, but it’s the following line from their report on the chaotic 2-2 draw with Man City that really caught our eye.

Dier, who infamously scored a penalty for England against Colombia at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, stepped up and converted from 12 yards, sending Donnarumma the wrong way.

Do… do they think ‘infamously’ just means ‘quite famously’? Or do they really think Dier’s penalty in that shoot-out victory was notoriously villainous in some way?

Best line of the night surrounding the controversial decision to award Monaco that point-saving penalty goes to Erling Haaland, though:

‘I didn’t see it. I don’t know, if you kick someone in the face I guess it’s a penalty.’

I guess.

The Bad Touch

Maybe it’s just our rampant paranoia acting up again, but Mediawatch grows ever more certain that The Sun only do this specifically to annoy us.

We are once again asking The Sun to understand that Touch Maps and Heat Maps are the same thing. pic.twitter.com/VAtis69wJN — Football365 (@F365) October 2, 2025

But they must know what they’re doing here, surely? They can’t possibly be looking at those two graphics and honestly believing they display anything other than the same information in a very slightly different way?

Hey Jude

There’s another international tournament around the corner, so the Daily Mail are warming up for their favourite international break pastime: having a pop at Jude Bellingham.

You might remember the weirdly sustained anti-Bellingham campaign they embarked upon during the last international break, a campaign whose weirdness was only exacerbated by the fact Bellingham was not even involved in that international break.

Bellingham has now, awkwardly, been named England’s player of the year, so presumably the Mail have had to give him some grudging credit? Haha, of course not.

Jude Bellingham is named England men’s player of the year as fans vote for Real Madrid star over Declan Rice and Harry Kane – despite Thomas Tuchel’s ‘repulsive’ behaviour remarks

You might have forgotten the ‘repulsive’ brouhaha; refresh the memory here if you wish.

The reason you might have forgotten is that Thomas Tuchel swiftly apologised for what was clearly a stronger word than he intended to use when describing – in a second language – his mother’s reaction to some of Bellingham’s on-field outbursts. It was nothing more than an ill-considered throwaway choice in a quote that, in full, was clearly praising Bellingham’s fire and hunger while acknowledging the need to harness it.

It has, in short, all been smoothed over. No harm, no foul. Except of course at the Mail, who will never forget and never move on.

Mediawatch did, though, enjoy this grumpy line from the Mail’s latest attack.

Fortunately for Bellingham, fans generally chose to ignore the awkward comments Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel made about the Real Madrid star last season.

They generally did, yes. It’s almost like nobody else really cares about or even remembers one slightly misguided choice of words three months ago. Despite your very best efforts.