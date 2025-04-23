How to watch Arsenal v Crystal Palace without a Sky Sports prescription

Arsenal have struggled with creativity but are still flying high in the xG table.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK tonight as the title race approaches its conclusion.

It would be almost impossible for Arsenal to claim the title having fallen 13 points behind leaders Liverpool with just five games to go and an Arsenal defeat would hand the title to their rivals.

Sky Sports will begin coverage of the make-or-break game at 7pm with an 8pm kick-off scheduled at the Emirates Stadium.

Fans can watch the game via a Sky Sports subscription, If you do not have a Sky contract you can buy a NowTV pass. A Sky mobile pass is the cheapest option and allows you to watch the game on mobile devices for £5. A weekly pass costs £9.99 and means you will be able to watch the weekend Sky Sports games including Bournemouth v Manchester United and Liverpool v Spurs on Sunday.

You can see the Sky Sports pass options on the NowTV site.

Arsenal can prolong the title race for at least four days if they win or draw against a Palace side struggling for form. They sit 12th in the Premier League and after a disappointing 5-1 defeat to Newcastle were then beaten 5-2 at Manchester City. They will be hoping for a better outcome at the Emirates.

Palace will have one eye on a trip to Wembley on Saturday when they face Aston Villa in the FA Cup semi-final but manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed they will be going all out to win at Arsenal and end the title race.

Liverpool fans will be hoping Arsenal slip up but a win for the Gunners would mean they can win the league by beating Spurs on Sunday. It would be the club’s second Premier League title and would cap a remarkable season for new manager Arne Slot.

Arsenal may be disappointed to lose out on the title but they will be focused on their upcoming Champions League semi final against PSG after a superb victory over Real Madrid in the quarter final.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace will be the only Premier League played today (23 April) and you can watch it here.