Arsenal’s problem is not a lack of a striker; look at Liverpool. Plus, we have views on Newcastle, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Arsenal don’t just have a striker problem

There’s lot of talk about Arsenal’s lack of a striker, but I think it’s a reductive talking point for a rather bigger problem. Not having a high output striker hasn’t hurt Liverpool, has it?

In fact, despite having a wasteful striker (I love Nunez), Liverpool are doing just fine. A lot of this is down to Salah being a phenomenon, but that’s just the way it is.

Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota and Nunez have 46 league goals between them (5 players). Bear in mind again Nunez’s wastefulness and Jota (who is our best finisher) only being available a little over half the time and starting only half of that time.

Havertz, Martinelli, Saka, Trossard, Nwaneri, and Jesus have 30 between them (6 players). Bear in mind here Saka has played more games than Jota for the same output (5 goals each) and in Nwaneri they have an extra player adding goals to their forwards total.

Liverpool have also missed more big chances than they have goals scored (58 v 56) whereas Arsenal have missed fewer big chances than they have scored goals (48 v 49).

So Liverpool are creating more good chances, and missing more good chances, yet no one is saying they need a striker…why? Because their forwards are out performing Arsenal’s. The we need a striker is an excuse for a forward line competing for a title against a forward line that is significantly superior.

With the exception of a fit Saka, who are you swapping out from the Arsenal forwards to Liverpool? None. Not even Nunez, because he’s chaotic and wonderful and at least offers something different.

Pound for pound, the two midfields are roughly honours even. The same with the two defenses. However, even with the advantage of an extra man, Arsenal’s forwards collectively aren’t up to the standard of Liverpool’s. They don’t just need a striker, they need 4 better forwards than what they’ve got.

Ignatius J Reilly Esq, New Orleans, USA – Making a cheese dip

Chelsea transfer woes ahoy

So turns out Chelsea let their most talented centre-back leave on loan to Juventus.

A player bought in the summer that Maresca never played in his best position (CB) but did well on the rare occasions Maresca deigned to play him.

Chelsea are incredibly light at the back. So light that they recalled bomb squadee Chalobah (probably our 2nd best cb after Veiga, Colwill just isn’t it) back from loan. Let the disastrous Disasi go on loan (sorry Villa fans you’re in for it).

I’m not even going to get into the dross that is every Chelsea GK.

I’ll get into Jackson a bit. He’s not great is he. He’s barely good. I know so many pundits thought he was the second coming of Drogba at the beginning of the season. He ain’t. He’s not even the second coming of Salomon Kalou. If he scores 5 goals between now and the end of the season I’ll be impressed. And that’s just not a top 4 striker is it. It’s not even top 8.

There is no joined up thinking with the CFC policy makers. They, along with most horribly well-paid people in private organisations, are morons. I’m sure Winstanley and Laurence interviewed well, parasitic morons always do. You know at least one at your job.

While the current owners and policy makers are at the club, Chelsea will not get back into the Champions League, let alone launch a title charge.

Will (I’d take relegation if it meant getting rid of the current owners)

Spurs are set up for the future

The article posted about each club’s worst player is indicative of a stat led industry. Many people watch football with their eyes and don’t have an interest in much of the statistical side of things mostly because players are impacted by so much more than their sole ability…I suspect the age deferential between those who care more and those who don’t would be a generational gap.

You rightly pointed out that Gray is far from Tottenham’s worst performer. I would even say that we don’t really have a ‘worst’ performer in that all our players are having to play all the games…and the relief of incoming players has been off set by Dragusin, Solanke and Maddison all getting long term injuries in January (which is fucking mental quite honestly).

Much has been made of the young element of the Spurs squad, and that is justified. I would go further, and have done in previous mails, that this Spurs squad is primed for years to come just so long as they aren’t all busted flushes by the time they reach twenty two.

Given Spence (revelation), Sarr and van Der Ven are being classed as old heads really does say something. Add in Tel to the mix now and that is eight players under twenty who are getting first team action, in doing so, I’d like to think, developing a mindset which can only really be by playing at the highest level at a young age.

Or, as I have said before, three of them do well – City, Madrid and Munich buy them and the rest all end up at previous feeder clubs, Hull, Sunderland and Portsmouth.

Dan Mallerman

Will the Geordies f*** this up?

Newcastle are now in a position where over the next four transfer windows they can spend their full PSR quota plus £30m. They also have 5 sellable players in their squad in the £60-£120m bracket and the 5th best starting 11 in the country. They are in very very good shape.

In just 3 years – The team PIF moved on:

Darlow Manquillo Kelly Dummat Ritchie Saint-Maximan Shelvey Anderson Fraser Wood Almiron

The team PIF kept:

Dubravka Krafth Lascelles Shar Willock Longstaff Miley Joelinton Wilson Murphy

The team PIF bought:

Pope Trippier Botman Burn Hall Livramento Tonali Bruno Barnes Isak Gordon

Very impressive stuff and now PIF want to build a state of the art 70k stadium in a similar location to St James Park.

This is basically an IQ test for the people of Newcastle and the city council. I really wouldn’t put it past them to F this all up just to stay on a plot of land where they haven’t won a proper trophy for 70 (seventy) yes, seriously 70 years. A stadium history so Mickey Mouse that in those 70 years of humiliation and failure Newcastle have lost 5 major finals in a row (soon to be 6) while managing to win an incredible 5 International Mickey Mouse competitions: The Inter-city fairs cup, the Anglo-Italian cup, the Intertoto cup and 2 Texaco trophies. The Texaco being the most Mickey Mouse of all (a tournament for teams from England Ireland and Scotland who had failed to qualify for European competition!!!!).

Geordies are born into a beautiful city with a terrible climate and an almost always catastrophic football team. That they were bought by PIF was an absolute miracle. And now this stunningly beautiful city with one of the most iconic pieces of art ever made has the chance to also be the home of one of the biggest and most cutting edge football stadiums in the world. Only the Geordies could F this one up and they probably will!!

Ben Teacher

Marcus Rashford and the Lingard Paradox

Following up on Eric from LA’s letter on Rashford. Marcus Rashford represents a phenomenon known as The Lingard Paradox where he’s somehow been around forever (he made his Man Utd debut NINE years ago) but people think he’s younger than he is for whatever reason (came up through the youth system, erratic talent, boyish looks etc).

He’s 27, which is older than Kai Havertz, older than Darwin Nunez – and nobody talks about those two like they’re young talents who “need time” whenever they fluff chances. In a few years time when Rashford is doing well for a newly-promoted club (Man Utd?), you’ll hear the whole “he deserves an England call-up” (cf Ross Barkley at Luton) like he’s a newly-discovered young talent.

Matthew

Leave him alone

Why don’t you leave him alone? He has struggled for two years and all he gets is crap from the media. It may be his fault but it might not be, who knows? I’m certain you know no more than I do.

DaveTheBand

2025 Conclusions

Finding 16 points for a weekly post is tough, so hats off to those who manage it. Here are some of my rambling thoughts on football this January:

1) Arsenal – Overreacting Much?

They should have just walked off the pitch instead of getting caught up in the drama. This humble and retiring team, led by the equally modest Mikel Arteta, has won one FA Cup in five years but carries itself as if it’s prime Barcelona. The sight of Ødegaard photographing the photographer after beating Liverpool was their peak last season – and that’s just sad.

2) Spurs Fans – Entitlement Meets No Sense of Humour

Spurs fans (being caught quickly by Arsenal fans though) possess sheer entitlement, however, their lack of humour is equally astounding. I once heard a Spurs fan in a busy pub loudly describe in graphic details how Luis Suárez was obviously gay. More recently, I showed a colleague the Paddy Power “Tactics Meeting” sketch—he barely made it halfway through before shaking his head, saying, “It’s not funny,” and walking off. Then there was the time we let a single Spurs fan played through on the golf course, he lost his mind when we asked why Ange kept such a high line with nine men. His response? “F*** off, Ange is great, mind your own business.” Charming.

3) “Shut the F* Up” Money”

A post about young footballers’ high wages reminded me of Dave Chappelle’s sketch about Jay-Z having “shut the f*** up money” while he only had “can you please keep it down a bit” money. If you’re on £350k a week for five years, and good or bad performances don’t really matter. Motivation must be key. Hopefully, Rashford and others prove the doubters wrong and bounce back.

4) The Media – Adding Fuel to the Fire

Listening to Sunday Supplement the day after the MLS Arsenal red card was confusing. Darren Lewis spent time analyzing the incident, then criticized the public reaction, only to spend even longer complaining about the decision himself. When will the media realize they’re helping fan the flames of outrage?

5) Social Media and Fans

Want to cut down on racist keyboard warriors? Simple. Make signing up for social media require a National Insurance number. Let’s see how brave people are when there’s actual accountability.

6) Pep – Can’t Do It on a Wet Tuesday in Stoke?

Seems like Pep struggles when his billion-dollar squad isn’t firing on all cylinders. Interesting, or always known?

7) Man City Transfers – A Contingency Plan?

What if City aren’t stockpiling players because they expect to get off scot-free? What if they know they’ll get hit with a massive fine or transfer ban? Does anyone really believe Haaland wants to touch the ball 15 times a game for the next 9.5 years? Maybe they’ll need to raise £200m in July 2026.

8) Bernardo Silva – The Hipster’s Choice

For years, he was the hipster’s pick for Player of the Year. When in reality, he’s an argumentative, hypocritical player who can dish it out but can’t take it. Seeing him get megged in Paris was chef’s kiss.

9) Inconsistencies in Officiating

PGMOL stating that a high tackle is Doku’s foot in MacAllister’s chest, feels like pure gaslighting. Are they trolling fans at this point?

10) Liverpool Contracts – A Cushy Gig?

My dream job? Richard Hughes’. Watch good football, have a few meetings, pick up a hefty wage. But… could he secretly be an Arsenal or United fan trying to sabotage Liverpool from the inside? Just a thought.

11) 3PM Blackout – A Joke in 2024

Let’s be real. Who doesn’t have a Firestick and 300mbps internet these days? The blackout is pointless.

12) Isaac’s Story – A Heartwarming End

After a 300-mile drive on Boxing Day, I had a few Old Fashioneds and checked Instagram. A 30-second clip led me to a 10-minute Liverpool YouTube video. By 9:45 in, my girlfriend walked in to find me wiping my eyes. Dust, obviously. Definitely not tears.

Ian H

Antony and the difficulty of recruitment

Just for the heck of it, I watched Real Betis vs. Athletic Bilbao this weekend to see how Antony would do.

It’s already been mentioned on this site that he was man of the match. He deserved it too. There were a couple of blips: he ballooned a shot over the bar and once lost the ball on a dribble. But basically he did everything right on both attack and defense, and his one good shot was parried into the path of a Betis attacker, who scored.

What struck me most forcefully was his tactical intelligence. He knew exactly when to make a run on the counter, and was always alive to possible passing combinations. He fit in seamlessly with the team’s approach. You’d have looked at him and said: he’s good. Maybe not 80 million good, but one to watch. I wouldn’t have had a clue he’d bomb in the Premier League.

All of which shows that it’s really hard to scout players. A guy who looks fine in La Liga may not be able to handle the intensity of the Barclays. To build a winning club needs exceptional recruitment, and thus exceptional organization and intelligence in scouting.

It’s obvious that Manchester United have been lacking that for some time. Do they have it now? Who knows? They’re actually favorites to win the Europa League, which is insane, but I can’t help thinking that a club like Brighton, if they were in United’s situation, would have used the January window to unearth a little-known striker that could help them win the trophy and qualify for the money-money Champions League.

Peter G, Pennsylvania, USA (don’t get me started on DC United)

Tactics > Skills

I read these comments from Paul Scholes with interest, it’s been on my mind for some time…

“When I was playing, I wanted to play with more freedom. I watch football all the time, but I don’t analyse the game as much anymore. Nowadays, with football being so tactical, I feel like the life has been sucked out of the players. I’ve been watching Manchester United the last few weeks, specifically how they’ve been warming up before matches. I’ve noticed that they’re practicing the team shape. They’ve got the back five defending the goal, with crosses coming into the box for the forwards to attack and they’ve even started practicing set-pieces in front of the fans, which just seems odd to me. The warm-up is there to enjoy, having the ball at your feet, practicing your touch, but everything is focused on tactics and I’m not sure I’d be able to deal with it, if I was playing.”

It does seem that tactics as well as fitness and basically being a robot is way more important than skills that we all love to see. It is even more obvious as a Utd fan as tactics is where we’ve been seriously lacking for some time. Ole was the only one who got a tune out of the team as he let them have their way to just go out and enjoy themselves (not that it lasted very long) as well as playing counter attacking footy which was the only way we could play given the squad.

However, on further thought I don’t think for one minute tactics is ruining the game, it is just raising the bar. You cannot be successful without good tactics but you can still have skilful flair players within a tactically optimised team. Players like Saka, Salah, Mbuemo, Mitoma and many more are often that extra piece of the puzzle needed to crack open a stubborn defence.

It’s all too convenient for Ex Utd players and us fans to think Utd are somehow unfairly behind the 8 ball because we rate pashun and attack attack attack over robotic tactics. We’ve been signing the wrong players for over a decade and haven’t moved with the times in years despite glaringly obvious examples of much smaller Premier League teams over-taking us on miniscule budgets.

Being a Utd fan is tough but we have to trust in the new manager, at least until the board screw him over by signing a galactico or two from Spain or Germany that have lost their legs like we normally do.

I also feel like Utd have similarities to the so called England golden generation. On paper, that team should have been great but the 9 out of 10 premier league performances Lampard, Gerard, Scholes and a few others (excluding Beckham who always did it for England) turned into 5 out of 10 performances the minute they put on an England shirt. Similarly, every time Utd get on the pitch it seems like every single player is out of form (Yes, they could also all be rubbish but I don’t buy that).

Jon, Cape Town (And good luck to Rashford, I’d like to see him bang in a few goals for Villa and get some of his old swagger back)

An Immobile XI?

After Haaland’s ‘traffic cone’ Sunday exploits, I feel it’s time F365 delves further into the football world and who moves around the least. Could there even be room for a Premier League sloth like XI potentially?

Whilst I haven’t come up with a manager yet (although Graham Potter at Chelsea strikes a chord), the assistant chores would have to go to Ryan Giggs who literally didn’t do a thing whilst assistant to Louis Van Gaal, trumping even Phil Neal with Graham Taylor for England.

In fairness to Giggs, he was probably saving his energy to go round his brothers’ place later.

For the goalkeeping spot, we could go with late model Neville Southall who still excelled it must be said despite a few extra tyres.

In defence, Razor Ruddock had a wonderful touch, passing range and eye for goal which he combined with the turning circle of a blue whale.

Sir Alex had supposedly wanted to sign Laurent Blanc for years when he finally brought his man to Old Trafford, suffice to say Sir Alex would have beaten him in a foot race by then.

Sticking at Old Trafford, it’s hard to gauge whether Harry Maguire’s bovine like grazing is a result of carrying an unusually large bonce or simply poor decision making means choosing left or right foot next is tricky.

Jan Molby’s exploits for Liverpool came before the birth of football so we will have to lead with another Sir Alex signing in Anderson. Wonderfully gifted the Brazilian was but we have to applaud his lack of application as he endeavoured to pile on even more weight during his time there. Exceptional stuff.

My club Chelsea risked a transfer ban and the ire of Fergie to gazump ManYoo to sign highly rated Jon Obi Mikel. Two decades later, no one knows why.

Supposedly a ’10’, Jon Obi nominally occupied the anchor role in front of the back four. Despite being tasked with a fairly one dimensional role, Mikel managed to be no closer than within 50 yards of the ball during any phase of play during his time at the Bridge.

One explanation was that United did actually sign him but as a double agent. Remarkably the ‘Anti Rodri’ remains a cult hero with the Blues.

Charlie Adam appeared to be weighed down by Kardiashan like bottom implants whilst at Blackpool and Liverpool but they did help him impart enough power to score from inside his own half.

Ali Dia, briefly of Southampton should on principle be included on all lists and simply has to be slow as he was barely a footballer.

Robert Prosinecki was only 31 when he arrived at Portsmouth. One of the greatest midfield talents of his generation, it’s safe to say that injuries and Marlboro Reds curtailed his career and whilst his talent still shone through on the South Coast, he did enjoy a seaside stroll, usually just after the kick off.

Up front there is some real fun to be had with one of my favourite Prem transfers, Tomas Brolin arriving at Crystal Palace. Everyone recalled the baby faced assassin who starred at Euro ’92 and USA ’94. When arriving at Selhurst however, things had taken a turn for the worse and he merely served to provide the inspiration for the condition that Eden Hazard turned up at the Bernabeu. A sprint may have actually killed him.

But no one excelled whilst not running around like one of my true footballing heroes, Matt Le Tissier. Probably as gifted as Ronaldinho, he could dribble around players at walking pace and had he ever turned his hand to walking football, multiple Balon D’Or’s would have followed. Ludicrous talent.

Huge praise to all these legends of the game, it wouldn’t be the same without them.

Steven McBain, Singapore