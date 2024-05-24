De Boer tells £34m striker to join ‘patient’ Arsenal over Premier League rivals Man Utd

Frank de Boer wants to see Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee join Arsenal over Premier League rivals Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners and the Red Devils are both hoping to bring in some firepower in the summer with reports claiming Zirkzee could be a target.

Zirkzee, who joined Bologna from Bayern Munich in 2022, has been in good form this season with 11 goals and four assists in 34 Serie A appearances for the Italian club.

That has alerted a number of sides to his potential availability in the summer with speculation that he is available for €40m (£34m) in the upcoming transfer window.

And De Boer reckons the patience shown by Arsenal to developing players would benefit Zirkzee’s career over a transfer to Man Utd.

When asked which club would be better for the Bologna striker to join this summer, De Boer said: “I have great respect for Arsenal, they have patience, for example they had it with Arteta who didn’t start well.

“In some clubs, if it happens like this you are already out. And he has played very well in the last two years, Inter also play well.

“If I have to say someone I prefer Arsenal because they have the patience to wait for him and give him confidence.”

Bayern Munich are believed to have a buy-back clause in their deal to let Zirkzee join Bologna, while Inter Milan made their interest clear earlier this month.

Inter’s vice-president Javier Zanetti said: “Zirkzee is a great champion. We are talking about a young, talented, intelligent, physically very strong player.

“Someone like that would be useful to any great team aiming for important goals.”

‘I think Joshua Zirkzee could be perfect for them’

Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio insisted on Thursday that Zirkzee would be “perfect” for Arsenal but that he is also on the “radar” of a number of other clubs.

“For the way Arsenal play, I think Joshua Zirkzee could be perfect for them. I know he’s on their list, but I don’t know if he’s the priority.

“He is also on the radar of Juventus and Milan, and at the moment he is the perfect young striker for all of them.

“But Zirkzee has a strange situation with his contract, as Bayern have the option to buy him back for 40 million euros, but if Bologna sell him to other clubs, they will only get 60 percent of the transfer fee.

“It depends on whether Bayern decide to buy him back or not. It depends on who decides to sell him – Bayern or Bologna. So it is a difficult situation in this matter.”

