Arsenal ‘deal is practically done’ after Arteta ‘enters the scene’ for Barcelona star

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is leading the Gunners’ attempts to sign Barcelona midfielder Gavi ahead of the summer, according to reports.

Arteta has led Arsenal, who play Sporting CP on Tuesday night in their Champions League quarter-final, to top spot in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal reached their lowest point of the season over the weekend, as they lost 2-1 to Championship side Southampton in the FA Cup, a result which came hot on the heels of being defeated by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final before the international break.

The Gunners are still in a commanding position to win the Premier League as they are nine points ahead of second-placed Man City, although Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand and will play Arsenal later this month.

Whatever happens in the remainder of the season, Arsenal are likely to spend well again in the summer, although a few sales may be necessary.

And reports in Spain have now claimed that Barcelona midfielder Gavi has emerged as a top target for Arsenal with Arteta the ‘protagonist of the last meeting’.

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It is understood that Arteta has ‘entered the scene’ and ‘set his sights on the Barcelona player and has already made moves to try and convince him that the best option for his career is to take the next step and play in the Premier League.’

The report adds: ‘Arsenal have initiated contact to explore a possible move for Gavi. The English club’s intention is to strengthen their midfield with Gavi, who, when fit, is one of the best young players in the world. For this reason, Arteta considers him an ideal fit for his project.

‘This isn’t just a simple initial contact. The Spanish manager believes Gavi would be a perfect fit for Arsenal ‘s style, bringing intensity, pressing, and the ability to play at different heights on the pitch. The London club is thus trying to open a line of negotiation. But the response from Barcelona leaves no room for doubt.’

But ‘the deal is practically done before it even begins’ as Barcelona ‘won’t negotiate’ as they view the Spain international as an ‘untouchable’ player.

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Arsenal have some talented players of their own with Ethan Nwaneri currently out on loan at Marseille as he looks to gain valuable experience.

The temporary spell hasn’t quite gone to plan for the youngster but Fabrizio Romano insists Arsenal “maintain full confidence” that he can be a success in north London despite a disappointing time away from the Premier League club.

Romano said on his YouTube channel about Nwaneri: “Yes, for Nwaneri it’s not an easy situation at present obviously because he went to Olympique Marseille with the expectation to work under Roberto De Zerbi, and then De Zerbi decided to leave Marseille.

“So, it’s a completely different situation. Also, the expectation was for Marseille to continue their Champions League campaign, and then they got eliminated in the final minutes of the final game.

“So, it has been different compared to the expectations for Nwaneri. But, at the moment, I can guarantee that Arsenal maintain full confidence in the player.

“So, Arsenal are waiting for him to complete the season at Olympique Marseille for this final 10, 11 games and then come back to the club, come back to Arsenal. They believe in Nwaneri 100%.

“So, the message from Arsenal is still optimistic. In the summer, they will speak to the player to understand what’s the best situation for him, whether it’s staying at Arsenal or maybe going on loan somewhere else.

“So, they will assess all the options with the player. But Arsenal maintain full trust in Ethan.

“Even if they understand it has been an unlucky loan so far at Olympique Marseille, they believe in the player, they trust the player, they trust his potential, and so nothing has changes in terms of long-term plans.”