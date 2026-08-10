Arsenal will continue to be “disciplined” in the transfer market, which may make it difficult to sign Ezri Konsa, while the Cristian Romero transfer rumour has come to an end.

That is according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, who said there is very little chance Arsenal will bring in Tottenham Hotspur defender Romero, but all is not lost in their pursuit of Aston Villa’s Konsa.

This is backed up by Fabrizio Romano, who states that a deal with Romero and Atletico Madrid is ‘close’, a new bid for him will be sent to Spurs soon, and he is keen on the move.

Romero still has just under three years left on his Tottenham contract but it seems highly unlikely he will stay at the club beyond the summer transfer window, let alone until 2029.

The Argentina international is no longer revered by many Tottenham fans, with vast swathes fed up of him getting sent off for reckless challenges, and Spurs are ready to cut ties with the 28-year-old.

Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Napoli have been linked with the former Atalanta man, with Romero – who will likely cost around £34m – said to be keen on a La Liga switch.

READ: Arsenal: Interest in Chelsea forward confirmed, with deal to devastate Tottenham

Reports emerged that was even considering a move to Tottenham’s bitter rivals Arsenal, but Roberto De Zerbi’s team would never countenance such a move, unless they receive silly money.

With that transfer unlikely, Arsenal are also said to be monitoring England international Konsa, who is into the last two years of his Villa contract.

The 28-year-old may cost around £60m, a fee the Gunners may balk at. Now, Jacobs has provided an update on what could be in store for both defenders.

Arsenal not lost hope on Konsa but Romero move ruled out

When asked about the likelihood of Romero joining Arsenal, Jacobs said on talkSPORT on Monday, “Very slim, unless there’s a clause that we don’t know about, because Tottenham don’t want to do business with Arsenal.

“And as you said, it would take astronomical money to even start a conversation. And Arsenal, under sporting director Andrea Berta, have been quite disciplined in the market.

READ MORE: Arsenal: Berta reaches decision on accepting £34m bid for attacker from league champions

“Romero would be open to Arsenal as one option, but nothing really more to say at this point. And Atleti[co] are the ones working on this deal. They know the number because Napoli have already agreed a €40m (£34m) fee.

“It’s just a case of being unable, as it stands, to get terms over the line with the player. Because as he said last year, he would be very open to a move to La Liga, which by all accounts would be both a football and a family decision. So as it stands, Atleti feel in control.

“Barcelona could, in theory, with Ronald Araujo going off to Liverpool on an initial loan with a buy option, also look to strengthen in defence. But La Liga is looking like the most likely destination.

“And if Arsenal want to change that, they would likely have to put crazy money on the table and still hope that Tottenham answer that call. Arsenal are also keen on Ezri Konsa. There’s a goal on the valuation with Aston Villa, but they’ve not given up on that as a possible option as well.”

Arsenal are on the lookout for a defender or two due to William Saliba’s back injury and Myles Lewis-Skelly seemingly moving from the left-back role to a central midfield one.

READ NEXT: Man Utd: Arsenal and Aston Villa take first step towards €35m signing as INEOS plot move