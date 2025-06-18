According to reports, Arsenal have been dealt a major blow as head coach Mikel Arteta is ‘set’ to lose a key member of his staff in a ‘record’ deal.

This summer is vital for the Gunners as they need to make several marquee signings after falling short in the Premier League and Champions League in 2024/25.

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League for a third successive season as they endured a disappointing trophyless campaign, with injuries and a toothless attack holding back Arteta’s side.

The Gunners are said to be working on several deals as they look to bridge the gap to Liverpool, but they face losing a couple of key assets during this window.

A report on Tuesday revealed one Arsenal star is ‘heading for the exit door’ as contract talks have ‘collapsed’ over his wage demands.

Now, it’s been revealed that a key staff member is due to leave Arsenal, with first-team coach Carlos Cuesta set for a move to Italy.

29-year-old Cuesta joined Arsenal in 2020, having previously had spells at Atletico Madrid and Juventus as a youth coach.

Cuesta has a strong reputation and Fabrizio Romano has revealed that he’s been headhunted by Serie A outfit Parma, who have ‘decided’ to appoint him as their new manager.

This is being described as a ‘record appointment’ as Cuesta would become the youngest manager in Serie A history if this deal is finalised.

Romano tweeted: ‘Serie A side Parma have decided to appoint Carlos Cuesta as new manager!

‘Talks at final stages with Arsenal to get green light and appoint 29 year old Spanish manager who’s now leaving Assistant Head Coach role at Arsenal. Record appointment for Serie A.’

The Athletic later provided an update, claiming Cuesta is ‘set to leave’ and is ‘expected to travel to Italy on Wednesday’.

The outlet’s Arsenal expert, James McNicholas, has revealed how this departure will impact Arteta and the Gunners.

He explained: “Carlos Cuesta has always had aspirations to be a manager, but this has probably come sooner than Arsenal or Mikel Arteta expected.

“The 29-year-old, along with the rest of Arteta’s backroom staff, signed a new contract until 2027 during the course of last season.

“Cuesta’s departure will naturally have an impact on Arteta’s preseason preparations. The core of the current coaching group — the likes of Albert Stuivenberg, Cuesta, Nico Jover, and Inaki Cana — have been together since 2021. Cuesta becomes the first of Arteta’s assistants to leave his post voluntarily.

“Arteta must now consider whether to replace Cuesta with a new assistant coach. He will doubtless frame this as an opportunity for renewal and evolution.

“Cuesta, meanwhile, follows Arteta’s lead in taking an early leap into top-level management.”