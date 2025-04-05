According to reports, Arsenal are ‘preparing a deep clean’ during this summer’s transfer window as ‘eleven’ players could be offloaded.

The Gunners are enjoying a decent season in the Premier League, but they are set to finish second for the third consecutive season.

Arsenal have been ravaged by injuries this season as they are eleven points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool, who have a game in hand, after their 1-1 draw against Everton on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been pretty toothless in attack this season, as they are fourth in our open-play goals table, having only netted 41 goals in 31 games.

Former Atletico Madrid chief Andrea Berta has been appointed to replace ex-sporting director Edu and the Spaniard is expected to be busy this summer.

Arteta has admitted that this summer is “going to be a big one” for Arsenal.

“It’s going to be a big one and we are very excited about it,” Arteta said.

“The way we planned the five first summers, they were going to be very big and they were going to have different objectives because the turnaround of players and the objective of those windows was going to be different.

“But now when you are going to go again, we want to increase the depth of the squad but as well we want to increase the quality and the skills that we need to go to the next step.”

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Arsenal are ‘preparing a deep clean’ as they have ‘decided eleven players will not continue’ as part of Arteta’s ‘new project’.

