Arsenal decide to hijack Iliman Ndiaye to Tottenham transfer after Romano update

Arsenal have made the decision to attempt to hijack a Tottenham deal to sign Eveton attacker Iliman Ndiaye, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to sign another attacker before the transfer deadline as Mikel Arteta looks to add quality over quantity to his squad this summer.

Despite winning the Premier League title last season, Arteta’s forward line still took a lot of criticism at times for their lack of creativity.

Julian Alvarez has been the dream target at Arsenal for most of the summer but a deal is complicated as he holds out for a move to Barcelona, even though it’s clear Atletico Madrid won’t sell to the La Liga champions.

There are now rumours that Arsenal will attempt to steal in ahead of Tottenham and sign Everton and Senegal forward Ndiaye before the transfer window shuts.

Confirming an “agreement” between Ndiaye and Tottenham on Monday morning, Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Today, Monday, it is going to become immediately clear what is going to happen with Iliman Ndiaye. Ndiaye is Tottenham’s No.1 target. Tottenham have an agreement with Ndiaye on the contract and an agreement with his agents.

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“They are ready to do the deal with Everton between the two clubs, but the point is what Richarlison wants to do. If Richarlison accepts going to Everton, Ndiaye can become a new Tottenham player.

“Otherwise, his future could be open again. He could go to Tottenham in a different way, or there could eventually be the possibility of joining another club because he is also on the list at other clubs. For example, he has been on Manchester City’s list for some time.

“Let’s see what happens with Cody Gakpo, but for sure, the wingers’ situation is going to be hot in the next hours.”

Taggat in Senegal have confirmed that Arsenal have made an enquiry for the former Sheffield United superstar despite an agreement with Tottenham.

READ: Arsenal now ‘believe’ they could sign Alvarez as Romano provides latest update

The outlet wrote on X: ‘Arsenal inquired about Iliman Ndiaye’s situation overnight. The Gunners could try to convince the player, despite an agreement already reached with Tottenham.’

That was later backed up by Senegalese journalist Khadim Diakhaté, who wrote on X: ‘Iliman Ndiaye: Arsenal is preparing a big move against Tottenham! As reported by @taggatsn, Iliman Ndiaye has a verbal agreement with Tottenham.

‘But Arsenal is working behind the scenes and could try to lure the Senegalese away from the Spurs. Everything could be decided tomorrow! #Dsports.’

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