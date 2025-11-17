Arsenal have reportedly already decided whether they will enter the market for a new signing in January after suffering a ‘shattering injury blow’.

The Gunners have had a brilliant couple of months as they have capitalised on Liverpool’s sudden downfall to move clear at the top of the Premier League table after eleven matches.

Mikel Arteta‘s side also has a perfect record in the Champions League group stages, while they have advanced in the Carabao Cup. They are currently 14 games unbeaten and have not lost since the end of August.

This means Arsenal are currently the clear frontrunner to win the Premier League as they look to end their trophy drought this season, while they could also win other silverware.

Arsenal’s chances have been helped by their great recruitment over the past couple of years, with a further £250m invested in the summer to complete their squad. Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Martin Zubimendi were among their most notable additions.

READ: Alonso ‘accepts’ Arsenal offer for Real Madrid star as Gunners ‘will pay’ £35m in £105m double swoop



Therefore, Arsenal are better prepared than ever to win big this season, with potential injuries one of the only things standing in their way.

So, it will have concerned Arsenal supporters that defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori have sparked injury fears during this international break.

Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has publicly said sorry to Arteta after Gabriel suffered an abductor injury, while Calafiori has a groin issue.

Regarding Calafiori, Fabrizio Romano has insisted that he will be available for Sunday’s north London derby against Spurs.

On Sunday afternoon, Romano said on X: “Understand Arsenal check confirm news from last 24h: Riccardo Calafiori will be available for North London Derby. No injury, no issues. Just overload. #AFC.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Romano reveals Arsenal are focusing on three deals ahead of the January transfer window

👉 Tuchel, Keane answer England selection question as ‘superb’ star edges past Arsenal, Spurs duo

👉 Man United, Liverpool and Arsenal stars in danger of missing out on expanded 48-team World Cup



The situation regarding Gabriel is less clear, but a report from Football Insider claims this ‘shattering injury blow’ will not change Arsenal’s transfer ‘plan’ ahead of January.

This is because the Gunners reportedly feel that they have suitable cover at centre-back and other positions.

The report explains: