According to reports, Arsenal have ‘reluctantly’ decided to sell England international Ben White and have ‘five options’ to replace him.

The 28-year-old joined Arsenal from Premier League rivals Brighton in 2021 for around £50m and has made 181 appearances for the north London outfit across all competitions.

White has done very little wrong at Arsenal, though he has slipped in the pecking order following the arrival of Jurrien Timber, who has established himself as Mikel Arteta’s No.1 right-back.

Timber is simply at another level and he has justified Arteta’s brutal decision to upgrade White, who now looks increasingly likely to leave the Premier League leaders in the coming months.

White has been recalled to the England squad for this month’s international break, but this is somewhat fortunate as he has only made seven Premier League appearances this season.

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It was reported in January that a loan move to Everton was on the cards, and this ultimately did not come to fruition, but he is expected to depart in the summer.

This is according to journalist Graeme Bailey for our colleagues at TEAMtalk, who has reported that Arsenal have ‘reluctantly’ opted to ‘open the door’ to selling White this summer.

Arsenal are said to be ‘huge admirers’ of White and ‘would ideally like to keep him’, but there is an ‘acceptance internally’ that a move would be best for all parties and they will let him go if a ‘sizable fee comes their way’.

The same report claims Arsenal have already drawn up a list of ‘five options’ to replace White.

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Regarding the candidates to replace White, TEAMtalk reported:

‘Firstly, we exclusively revealed back in February that 21-year-old Spanish star Ivan Fresneda is very much a player admired by the Gunners. In addition, TEAMtalk was also recently able to reveal that Wesley Franca has emerged as a potential target after an outstanding season with Roma. ‘But we can reveal they do have other options under consideration, with Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Nnamdi Collins (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Vanderson (Monaco) also seen as players of interest.’

Regarding White, it remains to be seen where he will go next, but ex-Arsenal star Bacary Sagna has warned him against moving to the MLS.

“Ben White is too young to transfer to MLS,” Sagna told soccer betting.

“He’s still only 28 and he should keep playing at the elite level for at least another few years before even considering a move to MLS; I wouldn’t recommend it to players younger than 30. He’s playing football at Arsenal, one of the best clubs in the world, and will have more opportunities in Europe to win the biggest trophies in the game.

“White has also just been re-called to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad, so he should stay with Arsenal to keep his international career alive too.”

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