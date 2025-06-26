Arsenal have ‘made the decision’ to sell Gabriel Martinelli amid interest from Bayern Munich this summer, despite Andrea Berta’s insistence on arrival that the Brazilian was a ‘valued contributor’.

The Gunners sporting director has been scouring the transfer market for a new left winger, with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo thought to be his and Mikel Arteta’s ‘dream’ target after the club missed out on Nico Williams, who’s set for Barcelona from Athletic Club.

Bayern have been ‘discussing’ a move for Martinelli following Leroy Sane’s surprise switch to Galatasaray, and although a report from The Athletic earlier this week revealed the Brazilian is happy at the Emirates having been told he’s in the club’s future by Berta, it was admitted in the report that ‘things can change quickly’.

The report stated:

‘When Andrea Berta took the helm as sporting director, the message to Martinelli was clear: as a valued contributor to the first team, Arsenal expect him to stay. ‘Martinelli is happy at Arsenal and has two years remaining on his contract, with the club holding the option to trigger an additional year until 2028. Of course, things can change quickly in a transfer window. If an attractive buyer came in for Martinelli at an appropriate price — especially one that enabled Arsenal to land some of their top targets — then Arsenal’s position could shift.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Rodrygo to Arsenal ON as Real Madrid star ‘asks to leave’ after Romano reveals ‘only way’

👉 Romano confirms third Arsenal signing to replace star ‘close to agreement’ with Barcelona

👉 Liverpool up to fifth in Premier League net spend table over the last five years

And that position has indeed shifted according to former Man United and Blackburn chief scout Mick Brown, who claims the Gunners have decided to let Martinelli leave amid concerns over his lack of consistency.

“They’ve made the decision that he doesn’t fit the bill consistently enough for them,” Brown told Football Insider.

“They’ve weighed everything up, they know he can come into the team and does something brilliant, but then he’ll revert back to struggling to make an impact.

“It’s a difficult one, but it’s a decision they’ve made because they think they can improve on him.

“Arsenal are prepared to let him go if any club is willing to make a decent offer for him.

“Bayern Munich are one club I’ve been told have looked at him, and I think we’ve said before they want to strengthen out wide after losing some players.

“From his point of view, going to Germany would allow him to thrive and show what he can do.

“Playing for a dominant team against weaker opposition might help him find that consistency.

“He would be a good option for them with his pace, and it takes him out of the pressure of the Premier League and especially playing for Arsenal.

“As we’ve said, Bayern are looking at a few players in that position, and he is one of them.”