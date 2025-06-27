According to reports, there was one key reason behind Mikel Arteta’s decision to favour Arsenal-bound Christian Norgaard over an alternative.

Arsenal are yet to officially complete their first summer signing, but it has been widely reported that they have deals in place for Norgaard, Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Heading into this summer, Zubimendi was expected to be their only centre-midfield signing, but they have moved for Norgaard as Thomas Partey needs an exit on a free transfer.

Partey is set to become a free agent next week as Arsenal have failed to come to terms on a new contract and have turned their attention to landing a replacement.

31-year-old Norgaard is coming off a great individual season for Brentford as he grabbed five goals and four assists for the Premier League outfit in 2024/25.

Still, Norgaard is available for an affordable fee due to his age and contract situation, with his Brentford deal only running until 2027.

A report from BBC Sport confirms Arsenal have an ‘agreement’ with Brentford for Norgaard, who is set for a move to the Emirates for an initial £10m plus £5m in add-ons.

Before the Gunners moved for Norgaard, it emerged that they were plotting a move for Sevilla star Lucien Agoume.

The 23-year-old is currently featuring for France at the U21 European Championships after he made 35 La Liga appearances for Sevilla during the 2024/25 campaign.

Agoume could move to the Premier League this summer, but he won’t be joining the Gunners as Arteta ‘preferred’ Norgaard for one reason.

‘BBC Sport understands Sevilla’s French midfielder Lucien Agoume, 23, also featured prominently on Arsenal’s list of potential targets to replace Partey. ‘Crucially, however, it is understood manager Mikel Arteta identified Norgaard as the midfielder he wanted because he preferred a Premier League-ready player.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed why Norgaard is “seen as the perfect player” for Arsenal.

“Can you imagine in the Arsenal squad, at this moment, there is not one player over 30,” Romano said.

“That shows how good the project is, but you also need to add experience, so Christian Norgaard is seen as the perfect player.

“Arsenal has been very fast in this negotiation & they’re going to pay €11m plus add-ons. He sees Arsenal as the opportunity of a lifetime. He always wanted to stay at Brentford, but when Arsenal called, Norgaard said yes immediately.”